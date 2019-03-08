Track Academy pair impress at Middlesex Championships

Track Academy athlete Reece Earle set a new national record at the Middlesex Outdoor Championships, while teammate Ruth-Ann Otaruoh picked up both gold and silver medals.

Competing at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Earle took gold in the under-15 boys' 200m, finishing in a record-breaking time for his age category of 22.59s.

Earle also won the under-15 boys' 100m race after storming home in 11.25s.

It has been a fantastic year for Earle, who became national indoor champion in the under-15 boys' 60m in Sheffield in February.

Otaruoh, meanwhile, won gold at the Middlesex Outdoor Championships in the under-17 women's triple jump.

The Track Academy athlete recorded an effort of 10.80m, while Otaruoh also bagged a silver medal in the under-17 women's long jump with 5.09m.

Nine other Track Academy members also secured personal bests at the two-day event.

Track Academy founder Connie Henry said: "What fantastic news for our hard-working athletes! We predict truly great things for Reece and Ruth-Ann, and all their teammates who did such an amazing job at Lee Valley this weekend. Well done all."

Earle and Otaruoh will aim to build on their county successes in the coming weeks.

*Track Academy is a registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Academy members are given inspiration to succeed both on and off the track.

Alongside athletics coaching, they attend education sessions to help them gain qualifications, encouraging them to carve out fulfilling lives away from negative influences.

Track Academy is partnered with the College of North West London, which supports Sport for Social Change.

The charity is running a £24,000 fundraising campaign via JustGiving, while an ITV documentary about its work, Run for Your Life, is available to view on the ITV Hub until May 23. For more information, visit trackacademy.co.uk.