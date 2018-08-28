Track Academy launch new family event

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 January 2019

The Family Mile Personal Best takes place at the Willesden Sports Centre on the last Saturday of each month (pic: Track Academy)

The latest news from Track Academy by Connie Henry

Parents and their children can now put their collective running prowess to the test at Track Academy by Connie Henry thanks to a free new monthly family programme.

The Family Mile Personal Best sees family members of all ages completing four laps of the outdoor track.

The event will take place on the last Saturday of each month at the Willesden Sports Centre in Donnington Road.

The four laps are equivalent to a mile, and can be split up however each family sees fit.

If there were four family members, for example, they could run a lap each, or a parent could do two laps with two children taking one each.

Each family’s time is taken at the end so they can see their improvements on a monthly basis.

“Exercising together is a great way for parents to spend some quality time with their children in a fun and healthy way,” said Track Academy founder Connie Henry.

“The Family Mile Personal Best helps everyone improve their fitness and motivates them to improve their performance month on month.

“We look forward to welcoming even more participants at the next event on January 26.”

Track Academy is a registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Academy members are given inspiration to succeed both on and off the track.

Alongside athletics coaching, they attend education sessions to help them gain qualifications, encouraging them to carve out fulfilling lives away from negative influences.

Track Academy is partnered with the College of North West London which supports Sport for Social Change.

For more information about Track Academy by Connie Henry, visit trackacademy.co.uk or call 07956 715052.

