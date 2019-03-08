Search

Medals galore for Track Academy athletes at Middlesex championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 March 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

The latest news from Track Academy by Connie Henry

Athletes from Track Academy by Connie Henry in Willesden returned victorious from the Middlesex Indoor Championships with nine medals under their belts.

Four golds came home to the Willesden Sports Centre, with two won by Reece Earle who ran a personal best of 7.11 seconds in the under-15 boys’ 60m and 23.58s in the 200m in the same category.

Ruth-Ann Otaruoh secured a 10.80m-result in the under-17 women’s triple jump, while Mohammed Boumaraf raced to victory in the under-15 boys’ 300m with a time of 47.30s.

Elsewhere, Otaruoh won a silver medal in the under-17 women’s long jump with a personal best of 5.05m.

Teammates Neon Richards, Milan Jervier and Kimberley Oamen also picked up silver medals, with Patrica Grudz-Edmondson bagging herself a bronze.

Ten other Track Academy athletes achieved personal bests on the day at the Lea Valley Athletics Centre in Edmonton.

Track Academy founder Connie Henry praised the hard work and achievements of her young student athletes.

“Returning from the championships with nine medals is absolutely fantastic, and we’re thrilled for each and every one of them,” said Henry.

“Eight of our athletes had never competed in an indoor championships before and we’re sure this experience will whet their appetites to go for gold in future events.”

Track Academy is a registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Academy members are given inspiration to succeed, both on and off the track.

Alongside athletics coaching, they attend education sessions to help them gain qualifications, encouraging them to carve out fulfilling lives away from negative influences.

Track Academy is partnered with the College of North West London which supports Sport for Social Change.

For more information about Track Academy, visit trackacademy.co.uk.

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a 'paid assassin' court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer's sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother's Day

Janelle Victry is hosting a Mother's Day Banquet & Award Ceremony in aid of Women affected by Domestic Violence

