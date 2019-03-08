Medals galore for Track Academy athletes at Middlesex championships

The latest news from Track Academy by Connie Henry

Athletes from Track Academy by Connie Henry in Willesden returned victorious from the Middlesex Indoor Championships with nine medals under their belts.

Four golds came home to the Willesden Sports Centre, with two won by Reece Earle who ran a personal best of 7.11 seconds in the under-15 boys’ 60m and 23.58s in the 200m in the same category.

Ruth-Ann Otaruoh secured a 10.80m-result in the under-17 women’s triple jump, while Mohammed Boumaraf raced to victory in the under-15 boys’ 300m with a time of 47.30s.

Elsewhere, Otaruoh won a silver medal in the under-17 women’s long jump with a personal best of 5.05m.

Teammates Neon Richards, Milan Jervier and Kimberley Oamen also picked up silver medals, with Patrica Grudz-Edmondson bagging herself a bronze.

Ten other Track Academy athletes achieved personal bests on the day at the Lea Valley Athletics Centre in Edmonton.

Track Academy founder Connie Henry praised the hard work and achievements of her young student athletes.

“Returning from the championships with nine medals is absolutely fantastic, and we’re thrilled for each and every one of them,” said Henry.

“Eight of our athletes had never competed in an indoor championships before and we’re sure this experience will whet their appetites to go for gold in future events.”

Track Academy is a registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Academy members are given inspiration to succeed, both on and off the track.

Alongside athletics coaching, they attend education sessions to help them gain qualifications, encouraging them to carve out fulfilling lives away from negative influences.

Track Academy is partnered with the College of North West London which supports Sport for Social Change.

For more information about Track Academy, visit trackacademy.co.uk.