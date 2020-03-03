Track Academy athletes show best form at Indoor Championships

Student athletes from Track Academy by Connie Henry impressed at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield.

Sia Bona ran a personal best of 8.21 in the under-17 girls' 60m and Reece Earl clocked a best of 23.05 in the under-17 boys' 200m.

Josh Kelly clocked 23.21 in the semi-finals of the same event, with students completing schoolwork in a specially designated area in between races.

Henry said: "Competing in the National Championships is always a great experience for our young athletes and it's fantastic that three of our students achieved personal bests.

"We're also very proud of our athletes for committing to their schoolwork in between races, making the most of their time on and off the track."

Track Academy is a registered charity partnered with the College of North West London, supportsing sport for social change. For more see trackacademy.co.uk.