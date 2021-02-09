Late equaliser denies Stones a win at Torquay

Published: 9:40 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 10:16 PM February 9, 2021

Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy after finding the back of the net (Pic: Jon Taffel) - Credit: Archant

A late 91st minute equaliser meant Wealdstone had to settle for a share of the spoils away to league leaders Torquay United.

Stones opened the scoring through Jacob Mendy in the 36th minute but it was cancelled out by a late strike from Billy Waters at the Plainmoor.

Caretaker manager Stuart Maynard handed a debut to loan signing Joseph Olowu and a first start of the season for midfielder Ashley Charles while Dan Wishart and Jack Cawley also returned to the line-up.

The Stones were forced to ride their luck with some early pressure from the Gulls with the best chance coming through Ben Whitfield who smashed his shot into the side netting.

The 24-year-old midfielder was then played in by Billy Waters where he had another go at goal, this time it was parried by goalkeeper Harry Isted into the path of Water, but captain Jerome Okimo made a crucial block to deny the striker.

Stones midfielder Alex Dyer then shortly after used the conditions to his advantage from a corner and Gulls goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald had to be alert to punch the ball clear on the goal line.

MacDonald was forced back into action just minutes later as Dan Wishart capitalised on a loose ball and played in Dennon Lewis but his effort was held by the shot-stopper.

In the 32nd minute Jacob Mendy’s free-kick was taken by the wind and smashed off the crossbar before coming out.

Four minutes later the former Carshalton Athletic man Mendy opened the scoring as he fired into the bottom corner after cutting in from the right after Lewis picked him out.

Mendy got another sight of goal again from 30 yards but this effort drifted just wide of the target and they went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second-half Whitfield dispossessed Connor Smith and curled an effort just wide from 25 yards as Torquay looked for an equaliser.

He then whipped a corner in which evaded Smith and Waters nipped to nod the ball goal bound but Isted managed to palm it away.

In the 72nd minute Olaf Koszela squared the ball to Adam Randell on the edge of the box, he took a touch and picked out a shot, but it went over the crossbar.

Three minutes later Luton Town loanee Isted produced a great point blank save to deny Josh Umerah.

Wealdstone headed a cross clear to Randell on the edge of the area, where he smashed it through a crowd of bodies and the ball came off of the post before the visitors could clear it away.

With just two minutes left in the contest Stones substitute Moses Emmanuel made an instant impact as he played through goalscorer Mendy but his strike was held by MacDonald.

Torquay equalised in the 91st minute as Asa Hall's initial effort found a wall of bodies but it fell to striker Waters who smashed low into the corner from eight yards.

Torquay United: MacDonald, Lewis, Sherring, Cameron, Andrews (Street 77), Sheaf (Koszela 33), Randell, Hall, Whitfield, Waters, Umerah.

Unused subs: Slough, Price, Hamon.

Wealdstone: Isted, Olowu, Langston, Cawley, Okimo, Wishart (Lench 72), Charles, Smith, Dyer, Mendy, Lewis (Emmanuel 86).

Unused subs: Phillips, Parish, Dalling.