Wealdstone outclassed by Torquay, says boss Maynard

Published: 4:00 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM October 4, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard admits they were outclassed and have to see it as a difficult day after being thrashed 5-0 by Torquay United.

First half goals from Tom Lapslie, Dan Holman, Armani Little and Joe Lewis sealed the victory, with Little also missing a first half penalty for the Gulls.

The boss expected difficult games ahead of the season but believes they must inspire to get to the level of some of the teams they’re facing like Torquay in the National League.

“At the start of the season, I said in an interview that this league is a tough league, and there is going to be difficult times,” Maynard said.

“This is one of those difficult games, all I can do is apologise as a group as the first-half wasn’t good enough all over the pitch.

“We didn’t track our runners, we didn’t get tight to our men, they out run us, out fought us and had more quality than us.

“The game at half-time was gone, there is nothing you can physically do to change it, we made two substitutions in the first-half to try get a little bit of an impact.

“They were just way better than us. We need to try aim and inspire to get to that level.”

The boss was mainly disappointed with the lack of his side’s compete level in the clash.

“The biggest thing is, if you’re not prepared to run and go up against your man and be physical in this league, then that is what happens.

“In every other game we’ve competed firstly and also played good football. You can’t expect to turn up to these places and play good football.

“Teams research us, all of a sudden teams will want to go up against us, and stop us playing the way we want to play.”

Defender Conor Stevens returned from injury to come off the bench late on in the contest after missing out since pre-season.

“We always had it as a plan to get him on, give him 20 minutes and get him back into it slowly now.

“It’s a massive plus for us, he’s been so unfortunate the last two seasons, he’s a top player and will add to the group.”