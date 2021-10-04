'Football often bites you back' – Wealdstone suffer Torquay thrashing

Opinion

Published: 12:30 PM October 4, 2021

Football has a nasty habit of biting you very hard and often when you least expect it.

After a very decent run of a solitary defeat in six games Wealdstone came crashing back down to earth on Saturday at the hands of a rampant Torquay United outfit with a five-goal thumping without rally looking like any reply.

It was certainly a very long journey back for the 170-odd loyal Stones fans who went down to deepest Devon to support their side in the pouring rain – and in the middle of a fuel crisis.

This debacle must be quickly forgotten as Stones are excited to have an historic, nationally televised match at home on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick-off), when the BT Sport cameras will broadcast their match versus Solihull Moors live. I say "historic" because this clash, will, for the first time, be shown in front of paying spectators at The Vale post-Covid restrictions.

Moreover, Wealdstone have made this game hugely accessible for all by reducing the admission price to a mere £5 when tickets are purchased in advance on-line via the Wealdstone FC official website.

With few other games on that evening, it's no wonder that Stones are planning for a big crowd that will no doubt give the cameras a wave – hopefully after a goal or two, this time in the away net.

As a result of Saturday’s defeat at Plainmoor, Stones now sit in 16th position in the National League and now have opportunities to re-establish themselves in a relatively comfortable position at this still early stage of the season.

Of course, there is no such thing as "comfortable" in the top flight of the non-league pyramid when each game is brutally fought out.

Anyone can beat anyone no matter what league position or previous history and if you are not 100% on your game throughout you will get rolled over – just ask recently relegated Southend United and their shell-shocked fans.

One bright spot at the weekend was the appearance as a late substitute of popular defender Connor Stevens who has had to endure the frustration of 18 months on the side lines due to two consecutive serious injuries.

We all welcome him back to the Stones squad.