Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boxing: Third national title for Powerday Hooks youngster Patris

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 February 2019

Powerday Hooks youngster Patris Mughalzai receives his third national title from Micky Norford, director of England Boxing

Powerday Hooks youngster Patris Mughalzai receives his third national title from Micky Norford, director of England Boxing

Archant

Powerday Hooks youngster Patris Mughalzai claimed his third national title in the England Boxing finals at Banbury.

The 16-year-old southpaw was too fast and accurate for Matthew Winn (Golden Ring) in his quarter-final on Friday and saw off Downend ABC’s Jack Oram a day later.

And another classy display against Joe Crawford, from Rochdale’s Queensway ABC, saw Mughalzai crowned once again, having lost two of five others finals by majority.

Clubmate Tidy O’Donnell eased past Downend’s Taylor Andrews, but was dropped by Bury Boxing’s Ali Akbal Javid in his semi-final.

And ringside doctors felt a cut on his bottom lip was enough to call the bout off, to the dismay of O’Donnell as he chased a fifth title.

Assistant club coach Obi Ekbunike had his second win as a professional against Genady Krajevskij at York Hall on Saturday, when a crisp right hand had the Russian struggling in the fourth round.

Most Read

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Copland School: Disgraced ex-headteacher Alan Davies must pay £1.4m as his last chance to appeal is refused

Former headteacher of the Copland School, Sir Alan Davies, outside Southwark Crown Court in London in 2013. Picture: PA Images.Ryan Hooper

Watford boss Gracia praises QPR after cup tie

Watford manager Javi Gracia (pic: John Walton/PA)

Tudor Simionov killing: Wembley man becomes fourth to be charged over Park Lane bouncer’s New Year’s Day death

Nor Aden Hamada, who has been charged with the murder of Park Lane bouncer Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Third national title for Powerday Hooks youngster Patris

Powerday Hooks youngster Patris Mughalzai receives his third national title from Micky Norford, director of England Boxing

Hendon aim for another win against Gosport after ending long wait for league success

Hendon players celebrate securing their first win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography)

Dollis Hill duo and a high ranking police officer charged with distributing child pornography

Picture: MET POLICE

Brent boys unlucky in defeat to St Albans

The Brent under-11 boys' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists