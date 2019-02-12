Boxing: Third national title for Powerday Hooks youngster Patris

Powerday Hooks youngster Patris Mughalzai receives his third national title from Micky Norford, director of England Boxing Archant

Powerday Hooks youngster Patris Mughalzai claimed his third national title in the England Boxing finals at Banbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 16-year-old southpaw was too fast and accurate for Matthew Winn (Golden Ring) in his quarter-final on Friday and saw off Downend ABC’s Jack Oram a day later.

And another classy display against Joe Crawford, from Rochdale’s Queensway ABC, saw Mughalzai crowned once again, having lost two of five others finals by majority.

Clubmate Tidy O’Donnell eased past Downend’s Taylor Andrews, but was dropped by Bury Boxing’s Ali Akbal Javid in his semi-final.

And ringside doctors felt a cut on his bottom lip was enough to call the bout off, to the dismay of O’Donnell as he chased a fifth title.

Assistant club coach Obi Ekbunike had his second win as a professional against Genady Krajevskij at York Hall on Saturday, when a crisp right hand had the Russian struggling in the fourth round.