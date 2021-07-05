England's Raheem Sterling inspiring female footballers in Brent

Published: 4:00 PM July 5, 2021

Brent Schools football are running an FA Wildcats girls programme from 5 to 11 year old girls - Credit: Chris Ampofo

The success of the Raheem Sterling #BoyFromBrent is also inspiring the new generation of female footballers in Brent.

The Brent district team set the superstar Sterling played for have a thriving girls programme with teams from under 9 to under 15.

Based at Capital City Academy they also are running an FA Wildcats girls programme for five to 11 year old girls, and have signed up to the FA' Stepping Over the Lines and Brent Unite girls football pilots.

Stepping Over the Lines encourages more Mothers or female carers to take the leap and get involved supporting the girls Wildcats sessions.

To encourage this, Middlesex FA sent two experienced women FA coaches Emily Hill and Katie Phillipson to the Brent Wildcats session to meet the mums and have a fun session discussing ways to get involved.

The session was well attended and gave hints and tips on coaching including signposting the new FA Playmaker course designed as an accessible way to start coaching.

The Brent Unite programme is also at Capital City and focusses on Girls from 12-14 giving them the opportunity to enjoy football at whatever level they want, be it for fun or to be competitive.

Brent chairman Chris Ampofo said: "Girls football is booming in Brent and we are very excited to be taking part in these two FA initiatives.

"The support that we receive from Capital City, local volunteers and the Wembley National Stadium Trust is fantastic.

"After such a difficult year we are really looking forward to continuing to grow girls football in Brent."

Elsewhere, Brent U14 girls put on an excellent performance at the Brent Super Cup.

Brent under-14 girls face the camera - Credit: Chris Ampofo

The current holders were unbeaten in the group stage, drawing 0-0 with QPR on the way they qualified for the final where they met QPR again.

The final was a very even game with Brent pressing, holding their own and matching the professional clubs team in every department but were undone by one moment of skill by the QPR player of the tournament who managed to slip through the excellent Brent defence and score the only goal of the game giving QPR the title.

For information about the Brent girls programme should visit www.brentschoolsfa.org.uk