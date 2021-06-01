Thames Valley Harriers' Molly Caudery keen to make improvements

Published: 10:00 AM June 1, 2021

Thames Valley Harriers Molly Caudery is keen to make improvements at Meeting Iberoamericano Huelva in the World Athletics continental tour this Thursday (June 3).

The 21-year-old, who is coached by her father Stuart, cleared a season's best 4.35 metres to finish third in an entertaining women's pole vault competition at European Team Championships last weekend in Silesia, Poland.

A rule was placed for this particular event, in which a vertical jumpers can have no more than four fouls. Unfortunately for Caudery, who was making a second senior appearance in a GB & Northern Ireland vest, the first-time foul at 4.45m saw her exit the competition.

Roberta Bruni collected the full seven points for her Italian team with 4.55m, followed by Spain's Malen Ruiz De Azua second with 4.35m, the same height as Caudery.

The Truro-born pole vaulter, who at 18 won the British women's indoor title in Sheffield three years ago whilst competing for her hometown club Cornwall AC, achieved an indoors best 4.45m at Loughborough Open three weeks ago. She currently holds the national under 20s record of 4.53 from three years ago in Mannheim, Germany.

"I’m a bit disappointed in the height but I had a lot of fun competing in an international field again," said Caudery, who spent two years improving her trade stateside with highly-regarded University of Miami squad.

"We were lucky with the conditions, they were near perfect for vaulting. The technique wasn’t perfect but the height was ok, so I’ve learned a lot from it and I will take this away with me for the rest of the season. I think in the next competition things are only going to get better."

Team GB finished the seven country event in third with 174 points while hosts Poland retained their Euro Team title with 181.5 points and Italy a close second with 179 points.