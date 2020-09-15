Thames Valley Harriers runner McAlister classes Continental Tour as valuable experience

Chris McAlister of Great Britain takes part in the Men's 400 Metres Hurdles during day one of Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester (Photo by British Athletics - Handout/British Athletics via Getty Images) 2020 British Athletics

Thames Valley Harriers AC’s Chris McAlister will count his participation at the prestigious ISTAF World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Berlin, Germany last Sunday as a valuable experience but pledges to rectify his mistakes in future races.

The 24-year-old was disappointed with his 51.03secs sixth place men’s 400m hurdles run at the Berlin Olympic Stadium. And in comparison to last week’s British Championships he admits he was more fired up for that as a lot, in terms of domestic status, was at stake.

“I think I was up for the British Championships which was really my main goal for the season so it was maybe a bit flat this week,” he said. “My training has been so disjointed really. It will be nice to get back into winter and get preparing for next year but I just want to get that little bit last minute experience.”

Norway’s double world champion Karsten Warholm, 24, comfortably stormed to a 47.08 victory with Rasmus Magi from Estonia coming second in 49.44 and American David Kandziera third in 50.28. McAlister believed Warholm had every chance of breaking Kevin Young’s 18-year world record of 46.78.

“There was a chance Warholm was going to break the world record today and came close,” he continues. “But I’m a bit disappointed on how I did so I’m not worried on who I’m up against if I don’t do well it’s not like I’ll disappear but there was a good race out there and I didn’t early get in to it so it’s a bit disappointing.

“It’s something to build on, I’ve made mistakes so I can correct it.”

In a weekend where a limited number of spectators were allowed back into stadiums, in particular football, around Germany, since the COVID-19 outbreak, the ISTAF meeting itself welcomed 3500 lucky ticket holders.

Comparing to last week’s British Championships held at an empty Manchester Regional Arena, McAlister was pleased to race in front of a crowd and thanked the organisers for putting this on.

“They’ve got a good atmosphere in there,” he added. “Its my first time here and its such an amazing stadium. They (ISTAF) did a really good job with the meeting so its really good to be back in a stadium with fans.”