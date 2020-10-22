Search

Thames Valley Harriers runner Aadan praises efforts of British squad

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 October 2020

Thames Valley Harriers runner Mohamud Aadan in action for GB (Pic: UK Athletics)

Thames Valley Harriers runner Mohamud Aadan in action for GB (Pic: UK Athletics)

Archant

Thames Valley Harriers AC’s Mohamud Aadan praised the camaraderie and efforts of the whole British squad at the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships at the Polish port city of Gdynia, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 29-year-old long distance specialist paced his race around the near 5.5k loop course to place a creditable 50th in a season’s best 62.41.

You may also want to watch:

Aadan was the second British man home after Jake Smith who produced a tremendous run to lower his own domestic Under-23 record by almost 90 seconds to 60.31, finishing 18th overall in the individual men’s standings.

“Our team spirit is and was very very high,” said Aadan. “Everyone was up for it. I tried my best to get a PB and got a season’s best instead but I was a little bit out.

“This is my third time with the British team and I haven’t seen spirit like this. It’s like all of us have been together for a few months, not days. Everyone is proud to wear this vest and I’m so grateful for our wonderkid Jake, he’s superman today.”

Surprise winner from Uganda, 20-year-old Jacob Kiplimo, clinched the individual title with a championship record of 58.49, as Kenya claimed the team crown.

