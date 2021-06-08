Thames Valley Harrier Aadan still hopeful in chase for Tokyo spot

Published: 1:33 PM June 8, 2021

Thames Valley Harriers Mohamud Aadan insists his chase to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics is still on.

The 31-year-old long distance specialist, who earlier in the season fell well short of securing a spot in the marathon, clocked 28:25.79 - some 57 seconds outside the recommended Tokyo 2020 qualifying mark - for a sixth place finish in the British 10,000m Championships at the University of Birmingham on Saturday.

Marc Scott's victory in 27:49.94 secured his Team GB Olympic ticket to the Japanese city, although his time was also outside the barrier as the 27-year-old Yorkshireman posted 27:10.41 during his victory at The Ten meet in San Juan Capistrano, California in February.

But the performance that captured everyone's attention was Sir Mo Farah, who was carrying an ongoing ankle injury throughout the race and followed Scott to the finishing line in 27:50.64, missing the qualifying mark by 22 seconds.

However Aadan believes the Newham & Essex Beagles legend can still make it to Tokyo and defend his Olympic 10,000m title.

"It was a surprise that Mo couldn’t get the qualifying time," he said. "He's got an injury that’s bothering him a lot, but I hope he'll get better soon and clock that mark before June 27."

The race also formed part of European 10,000 Cup and Aadan finished 16th overall amongst an elite field as France’s European champion Morhad Amdouni took victory in 27:23.29 ahead of Belgium’s Bashi Abdi (27:24.41) and Carlos Mayo from Spain (27:25.00).

Aadan himself hopes to join them along with his idol Farah on July 30, the date of the men's 10000m final at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium but he must clock 27:28 or under at the 50th Golden Spike European Athletics Permit meet in Lieden, Holland this Saturday (June 12).

"I’m racing in Lieden, Holland this Saturday so I’ll see how close I’ll get by the grace of Allah," he added.

There was a close finish in the domestic men's 10000m C race when fellow TVH Paulos Surafel was beaten to the winning line by Max Milarvie.

Glasgow-based Milarvie was outside the qualifying standard for the forthcoming European U23 Championships with 29:22.78 with Surafel clocking 29:25.62, while fellow Harrier Chris Thomas did not finish.