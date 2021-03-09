Harriers enjoy success at European Indoor Championships

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021

Medal ceremony for 4 x 400 relays women featuring Zoey Clark at the European Athletics Indoor Championships on March 7, 2021 in Torun, Poland. - Credit: Pawel Skraba for Torun 21

Thames Valley Harriers' Zoey Clark rounded off a successful 2021 European Indoor Championships campaign for Great Britain and Northern Ireland last week, helping the women's 400m relay squad to a silver medal.

Aberdeen-born Clark teamed up with Jodie Williams – who clinched bronze in the individual two-lap event – Linford Christie-coached Ama Pipi and Jessie Knight to clock 3:28.20 in Torun, Poland.

However newly-crowned European indoor 400m champion Femke Bol ran a barnstorming 49.9sec anchor leg to secure her Holland quartet a championship record 3:27.15.

Clark said: "It was so exciting. Seeing everyone compete throughout the championships has really given me the buzz to get going. It was a really nice atmosphere and it was nice to be back running at a championship again.

"I knew it was going to be fast with Lieke Klaver (of Holland) on the outside. I knew she was going to go quick, so I just wanted to keep pace with her and make sure she didn’t get away from me, so I could set the girls up well."

Fellow Harrier Amelia Strickler will now focus on qualifying for this summer's Tokyo Olympics after failing to make the final of women’s shot put.

Strickler, who was making her debut appearance at these championships, registered 17.12m for a 13th place finish while her fellow top domestic competitor Sophie McKinna finished just one place outside the top eight qualifiers with 17.95m.

Amelia Strickler during European Athletics Indoor Championships on March 4, 2021 in Torun, Poland. - Credit: Getty Images

"I haven’t had a great build up as I have been injured, but I wanted to come and get something from the indoor season." Strickler said.

"I didn’t do well at my first Europeans. This time I wanted a least a season’s best.

"I am proud of myself to be competing today. I can’t be too cross with myself as I have really only been fit for a month. But I will be back stronger as I really want to be on that plane to Tokyo.”

Overall Team GB & NI won 12 medals (two golds, four silvers and six bronze) to finish third in the table behind table toppers Holland, who claimed four golds, and Portugal.