Thames Valley Harriers Zoey Clark shines at World Athletics Relays

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 8:35 AM May 4, 2021   
Thames Valley Harriers athlete Zoey Clark selected for GB

Thames Valley Harriers Zoey Clark was one of the star performers from 2021 World Athletics Relays last weekend at Silesian Stadium , Chorzow, Poland when the one lap specialist helped both Team GB &'NI's mixed and women's 4 by 400m relay squads secure qualification to next year's World championships.

After assisting the women’s team qualify for their final on Saturday, the 26-year-old, who is coached by Eddie McKenna, along with Coventry Godiva's Yasmin Liverpool were called in to the mixed relay team for the final. 

Clark, a five-time 400m relay medalist at both European and World indoors and outdoors respectively, performed solidly on leg two after grabbing the baton from starter Sheffield-based Lee Thompson.

She led the race after 600m before passing the baton to Liverpool. Newham & Essex Beagles and team captain Rabah Yousif ran the final leg to secure GB & NI a fifth finish of 3:18.87 but more importantly a prized ticket to Eugene 2022.

They will also be joined in the American city by gold medal winners Italy who clocked 3:16.60, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Belgium.

"Lee (Thompson) put me in a really good position," said Aberdeen-born Clark.  Obviously on second leg you want to get ahead at the break because it sets the team up for the rest of the race. My target was to get us in a good position which luckily I managed to do.

“It was a really tight race with a lot of the girls coming back at me. I wanted my legs to give it a little bit more at the end, but I was just trying to handover to Lee as well as I could.

“I was in the women’s race yesterday and we had a much clearer run, basically by ourselves. So, I knew this was going to be a lot more competitive so that’s why I knew I had to get in front so that really spurred me on to go out hard.”

Her women's 4 by 400m squad consisting of Laviai Nielsen, Linford Christie-coached Ama Pipi, Emily Diamond and Jessie Knight finished third in the final behind winners Cuba and Poland to book their place to the world's at the North west American athletics-crazy city.

Comments powered by Disqus