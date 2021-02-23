Thames Valley Harriers Zoey Clark selected for GB squad

Published: 2:00 PM February 23, 2021

Thames Valley Harriers Zoey Clark booked her ticket to Torun, Poland for next month's European Athletics Indoor Championships after making the grade at European Indoor Selection Trials which was held across three venues last weekend.

The 26-year-old was second in the women's 400m B final in 53.43secs to eventual winner Linford Christie-coached Ama Pipi (53.05) at Manchester Indoor Regional Arena however her performance was more than good enough to earn her GB vest for the 4 by 400m replay squad.

"This is the first time I’ve run rounds so far this year so it was good to get used to that again," Clark said.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve done that. It’s mainly been one- off runs. It’s been so exciting so I’m just filled with joy to be racing again."

In the men's 400m B final Chris McAlister missed out on a Euro place after coming third in 48.25.

Meanwhile at Loughborough University complex Amelia Strickler throw a season's best 17.26 m in women's indoor shot but unfortunately that was not enough to get into the British team as her fellow world-class rival from Great Yarmouth & District current national outdoor champion Sophie McKinna shattered her to a third all-time British best mark of 18.54m.

Strickler will now get ready for the forthcoming outdoor season. "It wasn’t what I wanted obviously," she said. "I wanted to get the European standard but I have had a rough indoor season. I’ve been injured. I am happy it was better than the previous indoor event.

"I definitely need to get myself right for the outdoor season now. I need to get healthy and I think it’s time to get back to the heavy shots and get back into the groove of things.

"I’m hoping outdoors will be better with the COVID-19 restrictions and more competition, things like that."