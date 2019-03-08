Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barlow admits illness and conditions made London Marathon difficult

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 May 2019

Ziad Chaudry

Thames Valley Harriers' Tracy Barlow (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Thames Valley Harriers' Tracy Barlow (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Thames Valley Harriers athlete finished in 2:36.26

An ill-stricken Tracy Barlow says it was a struggle to complete her 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon run on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who represents Thames Valley Harriers, was hoping to book her place in Great Britain's World Championship squad for Doha, Qatar this autumn.

However, the strong headwind during the 26.2-mile course saw Barlow, who also fell sick in the second half of the race, saw the long-distance specialist clock a below par two hours, 36 minutes and 26 seconds for the 20th place finish.

She was the fifth British female home behind 10th-placed Charlotte Purdue, who guaranteed her trip to the Middle East by clocking 2:25.20.

You may also want to watch:

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei defeated fellow compatriot and last year's winner Vivian Cheruiyot by almost two minutes for a 2:18.20 victory.

“It was just really tough out there and really windy,” Barlow admitted afterwards. “From about a mile or two onwards you felt you felt you had a headwind and it was quite gusty.

“I didn't feel great early on and then I sort of settled in to it, but after about halfway I started to feel quite sick.

“I felt I wanted to be sick, but obviously I just struggled with that because my stomach was just turning and I struggled to take any more energy on.

“I felt OK before the start of the race because it's always difficult and you try not to think about it too much.

“I wasn't really looking forward to the wind, but I hoped that I'd be able to stick with the group a bit more, but I faded away.”

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Barlow admits illness and conditions made London Marathon difficult

Thames Valley Harriers' Tracy Barlow (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Willesden Baptist Church member suspended over parish development plans

Jean Billong outside Willesden Baptist Church where clergy have removed a basement from the development plan. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

United Border’s crime-fighting bus back on the road with new partnership with Sonos

United Borders offers more than music production from its new bus thanks to Sonos partnership. Picture: Brunel Johnson

Dubois stops Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Scott feeling comfortable in Middlesex first team

Middlesex's George Scott (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists