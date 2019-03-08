Thames Valley Harriers face tense wait to see if they are off to World Championships

Perri Shakes Drayton (centre) and Zoey Clark (right) in action during the heats of the women's 400 metres at the Muller British Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham (pic Simon Cooper/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Thames Valley Harriers Chris McAlister, Zoey Clark and Amelia Stricker will find out if they are going to the World Championships on Monday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Chris McAlister (pic John Walton/PA) Chris McAlister (pic John Walton/PA)

The Race to Doha heated up like the weather at the Muller British Championships in Birmingham at the weekend, where the White City-based club came away with five medals in total.

McAlister is pretty certain to get his dream ticket to Qatar as he is the only Brit this season to get through the 49.30sec UKA World Champs A qualifying standard in the men's 400m hurdles, having clocked a personal best 49.28 at the European Team Championships.

The 23-year-old finished third at the Alexander Stadium in 49.80, behind winner Jacob Paul (49.57) and former British, World, European and Commonwealth champion Dai Greene.

And he said: "It was a little bit disappointing I made a bit of a mistake but third place at the British champs I settle for that.

"It was a good field. There's boys coming into form at the right time, I've got the qualifying standard. All I can do coming into this weekend is get into the top two. Obviously I didn't get that but only just missed out, so hopefully the selectors will see that."

A day after lowering her season's best to 52.18 in the heats, it was also bronze in the final of women's 400m for 2017 British champion Clark.

The 24-year-old Scottish-born sprinter clocked 52.52 while Laviai Nielsen claimed her first domestic mantle with 52.04 ahead of Emily Diamond in 52.39.

Clark, who is about four-hundredths off the A qualifying standard, will be more than happy to settle for a place in the 4x400m relay squad, where she has won the majority of her medals during her career, if selected.

"The race was a little bit messy in tricky conditions, but I'm really happy because I've had a bit of a bad season so far, so I'm happy to be on the podium," she said.

"I'm hoping for World Champs with the relays now, but apart from that there's not much left this season. I might have a low-key race to keep my foot in."

Shot-putter Strickler is confident she can rubber-stamp her ticket to Doha but she must better her current best of 17.83m and go over the required 18m qualifying mark before Sunday evening.

A 17.09m effort was way behind Doha-bound Sophie McKinna, who took Strickler's British crown with 17.90, and the race is now on for the American-born thrower to make the GB team.

"The goal was to come in the top two and that still gives me a chance for the World Championships," she said.

"I'm still a little bit off my rhythm which is unfortunate and as uphill as the circle is in Birmingham, I can't be disappointed.

"I know I'm in good shape and I have a few more meets before the deadline to get the standard."

Thames Valley's Angela Barrett recorded a 13.22m season's best to claim silver in the women's triple jump but Lia Stephenson missed out with 13.03, while Gavin Johnson-Assoon took bronze in men's javelin with 67.25m.

Angelita Broadbelt-Blake clocked 13.77 for seventh in the women's 100m hurdles, while Jack Hutton was sixth in the men's 110m hurdles in 14.33 and Edmond Amaning finished eighth in the men's 200m final with 20.85.