Match Report

Championship

Swansea City A.F.C

1

Piroe 21

Queens Park Rangers

0


In-form Piroe helps Swansea send QPR to defeat

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 5:19 PM September 3, 2022
Swansea City's Joel Piroe

Swansea City's Joel Piroe - Credit: PA

Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Piroe's future was uncertain for much of the summer transfer window after scoring 24 goals in his first campaign in English football last season.

But the Dutchman insisted this week that he was happy at Swansea, and he followed up goals at Middlesbrough and Stoke by securing the Welsh club's second win of the season.

QPR showed plenty of endeavour and enthusiasm but lacked the precision that some of their approach play deserved.

Michael Obafemi was conspicuous by his absence from the Swansea squad after Burnley had submitted an offer for the Republic of Ireland striker on transfer deadline day.

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher was dropped to the bench as Steven Benda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough, made his first Swansea league appearance in over a year.

QPR named the same side that had claimed a second successive win over Hull in midweek, including the former Swansea loanee Ethan Laird, and had cause for grievance inside 30 seconds.

Ben Cabango appeared to tug back Chris Willock on the edge of the penalty area but nothing was given.

The contest burst into life when Jimmy Dunne was adjudged to have handled Ryan Manning's cross after 16 minutes.

Piroe's penalty was batted away by Seny Dieng, diving to his left, and Swansea instantly saw another spot-kick appeal waved away when Oli Cooper tumbled in the box.

Joe Allen stabbed wide as Swansea pressed and Piroe quickly atoned for his penalty failure.

Cooper capitalised on Sam Field's mistake and the Dutchman slid home his shot from 12 yards inside Dieng's near post.

Chances continued to arrive in an entertaining first half with Benda forced to make saves from Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes.

Swansea should have doubled their lead but Cabango failed to profit from a free header, and Matt Grimes' follow-up attempt was blocked by the legs of Dieng.

Cabango, a constant threat at set-pieces, was just wide with another header at the start of the second half before Swansea lost substitute Liam Cullen to what appeared to be a nasty injury.

Cullen had only been on the pitch a matter of moments before he departed clutching his left shoulder in obvious pain.

QPR were building up a head of steam that almost brought them an equaliser midway through the second half.

Substitute Tyler Roberts found space for a shot that hit Benda in the chest, and Swansea held firm in a frantic finale.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie (Balogun 82), Dunne, Paal, Johansen, Field (Iroegbunam 70), Dozzell (Adomah 70), Willock (Armstrong 82), Dykes (Roberts 61), Chair. Unused subs: Kakay, Archer.

Attendance: 15,935.

Queens Park Rangers

