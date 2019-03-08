Search

Stonebridge’s Dascalu wins London title

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 April 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Stonebridge’s Andrei Dascalu is the London Elite champion at middleweight after success in his final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had to come from behind in his bout against Bodyshots rival Michael Hennessy, the son of professional promoter Mick.

Dascalu was up against it in the first two rounds, with Hennessy displaying the faster footwork and good hand speed.

This approach seemed to have tired Hennessey out, however, and Dascalu took advantage to dominate the final two rounds.

Dascalu caught Hennessy with a two-punch combination that shook his Bodyshots foe and almost sent him crashing to the canvas.

At the end of a gruelling battle, Dascalu was named the victor by split decision and now advances to the national quarter-finals in Nottingham.

There was disappointment, however, for club colleagues Adem Bencheman and Kola Koyejo.

Bencheman was beaten in the final of the featherweight division, while Koyejo was also defeated in his quest for glory.

Show Job Lists