Stonebridge boxer Lawal is working towards British title eliminator bout

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 November 2020

Ziad Chaudry

Mikel Lawal in action (Pic: BOXXER)

Mikel Lawal in action (Pic: BOXXER)

Mikael Lawal is now working towards getting his dream British title eliminator match-up with Luke Watkins after comfortably coming through against his former sparring partner and fellow local fighter Ossie Jervier on the undercard of Ultimate Boxxer 7 at BT Sport Studios in Stratford last week.

The 25-year-old cruiserweight prospect, who resides in Shepherd’s Bush and trains out of Stonebridge Boxing Club in Wembley, outscored Willesden’s 39-year-old Jervier 60-54 over six rounds on Tuesday in his first outing since winning the fourth edition of Ultimate Boxxer, 16 months ago in Altrincham near Manchester.

And shaking off the ring rust following the lengthy inactivity mattered the most for Nigerian-born Lawal who advances to 13 straight professional victories.

“It was nice to be back in the ring,” he said.

“I was trying to get the rounds in but I did what I needed to do. I was trying to take him out in the later rounds but I was a bit too late. I got the win so that’s what it’s all about.

“I’ve been out of the ring for nearly a year and a half basically. I did what I had to do which is boxing and getting that rust off, it was nice.

“I could have done a lot better. There was certain things I wanted to do. He (Jervier) wasn’t really trying to get involved which I thought he would. We sparred a lot in the past so he’s kind of used to my style.”

Swindon’s Watkins, 30, will be a much sterner test for Lawal. He twice held the Commonwealth cruiserweight title before the highly-touted Lawrence Okolie – “The Sauce” from Hackney – who challenges WBO world champion from Poland Krzysztof Głowacki next month at The O2 in North Greenwich, overpowered the West Country man in three rounds back in June 2018.

After suffering the second defeat in his 15-fight record to another British title contender – Brixton’s Issac Chamerlain – four months later, Watkins got back to winning ways in April 2019 in his hometown, which ironically was his last bout, against Lawal’s opponent from Tuesday, Jervier.

Lawal is almost certain he will meet Watkins next.

“I’m trying to fight for the eliminator for the British title,” he added.

“Luke Watkins, he’s there so I’m trying to get the fight made with him, hopefully we can get that made.

“100 per cent we can make this fight. He’s a tough guy. He said he wanted it as well so it’s not just me. I’ve got big respect for him so hopefully the fight will be made.”

