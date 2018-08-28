Stokes takes positives from World Championship campaign

Queensbury man knocked out in group stages of event at Alexandra Palace

Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom MultiSport)

Ashley Stokes has given himself plenty of positive vibes to take into next year’s BetVictor World Championship of Ping Pong.

The 29-year-old made a welcome return to the tournament after a three-year absence and was satisfied with his performances despite failing to get out of the group stages.

Stokes defeated Poland’s Jakub Dorocinski in his group opener, before losing to last year’s beaten finalist Huang Jungang of China and the Philippines’ John Russel Misal.

“I was very happy with my performance,” said Stoke. “It gave me the confidence that I belong at that level in the last 64 and possibly last 32. This is my level.”

The Queensbury man will again have to qualify for next year’s event and added: “I will come back here next year better and stronger.

“I wish to practice hard and continue to play a few tournaments this season in Europe and Asia so I can be more match-sharp for next year’s competition.”

Stokes, who pocketed $500 for his sole victory, is encouraging local residents to take up the original version of table tennis at Greenhouse Sports.

“I want to set up Ping Pong coaching and practice sessions so more local players can try the sport,” he concluded.

Home favourite Andrew Baggaley claimed a hat-trick of WCPP titles after defeating China’s defending champion Wang Shibo in five thrilling sets.