Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Stokes takes positives from World Championship campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 January 2019

Ziad Chaudry

Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom MultiSport)

Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom MultiSport)

Archant

Queensbury man knocked out in group stages of event at Alexandra Palace

Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom MultiSport)Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom MultiSport)

Ashley Stokes has given himself plenty of positive vibes to take into next year’s BetVictor World Championship of Ping Pong.

The 29-year-old made a welcome return to the tournament after a three-year absence and was satisfied with his performances despite failing to get out of the group stages.

Stokes defeated Poland’s Jakub Dorocinski in his group opener, before losing to last year’s beaten finalist Huang Jungang of China and the Philippines’ John Russel Misal.

“I was very happy with my performance,” said Stoke. “It gave me the confidence that I belong at that level in the last 64 and possibly last 32. This is my level.”

The Queensbury man will again have to qualify for next year’s event and added: “I will come back here next year better and stronger.

“I wish to practice hard and continue to play a few tournaments this season in Europe and Asia so I can be more match-sharp for next year’s competition.”

Stokes, who pocketed $500 for his sole victory, is encouraging local residents to take up the original version of table tennis at Greenhouse Sports.

“I want to set up Ping Pong coaching and practice sessions so more local players can try the sport,” he concluded.

Home favourite Andrew Baggaley claimed a hat-trick of WCPP titles after defeating China’s defending champion Wang Shibo in five thrilling sets.

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

Samuell Benta

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

Man wanted in connection with homophobic attack in Cricklewood

Police seeking this man in connection with a homophobic attack in Cricklewood. Picture: @MPSIslington

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

Samuell Benta

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

Man wanted in connection with homophobic attack in Cricklewood

Police seeking this man in connection with a homophobic attack in Cricklewood. Picture: @MPSIslington

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Stokes takes positives from World Championship campaign

Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom MultiSport)

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Clapton boss Fowell looking forward to Harrow Borough cup test

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

QPR or Portsmouth to host Watford in FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Family of iconic heavyweight champion boxer Sir Henry Cooper OBE officially launch Blue Plaque in Wembley

Friends and family launch Henry Cooper's blue plaque at the site of the boxer's former shop in Wembley. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists