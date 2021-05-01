Kakay opens account in QPR success at Stoke

Published: 5:25 PM May 1, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal of the game against Stoke during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium - Credit: PA

Osman Kakay scored his first Championship goal for QPR as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Londoners led 1-0 at the break after Charlie Austin scored his seventh goal of the season with an emphatic finish.

And the visitors withstood some decent pressure from Stoke after the half-time interval with Rabbi Matondo, John Obi Mikel and Jordan Thompson all going close.

But Kakay calmly slotted the ball past Adam Davies from a narrow angle with 20 minutes to go to wrap up the points.

Sam Vokes should have set up a nervous finish when he hooked an effort wide with the goal empty with four minutes to go.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts had enjoyed the brighter start with Josh Tymon drilling a snapshot volley wide from a fourth-minute corner and Yoann Barbet had to turn a dangerous cross before for another corner three minutes later.

Davies held a deflected Kakay shot after 10 minutes as the visitors threatened for the first time.

But Stoke were dealt a blow when Nick Powell was forced off with an Achilles injury four minutes later, while Austin fired QPR ahead with a clinical drilled finish from just outside the box after 17 minutes.

But Lyndon Dykes will take plenty of credit after he robbed Harry Souttar of possession as he tried to dribble the ball out and played Austin in.

Matondo sent a dipping volley just over midway through the first half after Thompson's long-range effort was blocked into his path.

Tymon could have equalised but he failed to find the target after 34 minutes after a good first touch and run took him past two defenders.

At the other end, Chris Willock failed to find enough power to beat Davies with a curling effort.

Steven Fletcher failed to get on the end of Thompson's cross across the face of goal a minute before the break as Stoke looked to level matters.

The hosts continued to attempt to draw level but Thompson was crowded out as he prepared to shoot from close range after Tymon rolled him in on goal just after the restart.

Ilias Chair fluffed an effort from seven yards out after misjudging the bounce, while - at the other end - Matondo smashed the ball into the side-netting following a surging run down the right flank.

Obi Mikel tamely headed wide from eight yards out despite being unmarked just before the hour mark and team-mate Thompson curled a 20 yard free-kick well wide after 68 minutes as Stoke kept up the pressure.

But despite their pushing, Kayak doubled QPR's lead with a confident finish after Stefan Johansen teed him up two minutes later.

Visiting goalkeeper Seny Dieng spilled a long-range shot from Thompson 12 minutes from time, while Vokes shot wide from six yards out as the clock ticked down but Stoke failed to get a result.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, de Wijs, Barbet, Kakay, Chair (Thomas 75), Johansen (Bettache 83), Wallace, Willock (Bonne 82), Dykes, Austin (Field 64).

Unused subs: Kane, Carroll, Hamalainen, Walsh, Adomah.

Referee: Craig Pawson.