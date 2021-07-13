Brent hero Raheem Sterling named in UEFA Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Published: 3:01 PM July 13, 2021

England's Raheem Sterling (left) and Italy's Emerson battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Brent’s golden boy Raheem Sterling was named in the UEFA team of the tournament for Euro 2020 alongside his England team-mates Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.

Runners-up England had the second most players in the select XI, with champions Italy taking up five places, led by goalkeeper and Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jorginho and Federico Chiesa were the other Italian players included. The team was completed by Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spain midfielder Pedri and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku.

Sterling, who started all seven of England's games at the tournament, scored Gareth Southgate's side's only two goals of the group stage, as 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic helped them top Group D.

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini (right) tackles England's Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Manchester City forward then got the crucial opening goal in England's 2-0 round-of-16 victory over Germany at Wembley.

The former QPR academy product also assisted England's opening goal in a 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine and won the decisive penalty in the last-four victory over Denmark.

Sterling has also been voted as the GIVEMESPORT Fans' Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament after a scintillating few weeks for the England forward.

England captain Harry Kane has told those who racially targeted some of England's players after the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy "we don't want you" while boss Gareth Southgate described the abuse as "unforgivable".

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to abusive posts in the wake of their missed penalties in the shoot-out.

Figures within the sport, from the Government and even the Duke of Cambridge were united in their condemnation for the abuse, and Three Lions captain Kane said on Twitter: "Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high.

"They deserve support and backing not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."

England boss Southgate said at a press conference on Monday morning: "For some of them to be abused is unforgivable really.

"I know a lot of that has come from abroad, that people who track those things have been able to explain that, but not all of it.

"It's just not what we stand for. We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.”