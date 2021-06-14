News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

A 'great feeling' as Brent boy Raheem Sterling scores in his back garden

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM June 14, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates dur

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Raheem Sterling got England off to a winning start at the Euros — scoring a goal just a stone’s throw from where he grew up. 

The 26-year-old, who lived in Neeld Crescent in the shadow of Wembley Stadium in the North West London borough of Brent, netted in the 57th minute to give the Three Lions a 1-0 victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener. 

“It’s a great feeling for me playing at Wembley, not far from where I grew up as a young boy and seeing the stadium being built," he said.

“I’ve always said, if I played at Wembley in a major tournament I’m scoring at Wembley, in my back garden. I said I have to score — and it's great to finally do that.” 

The Manchester City star has a good scoring record for England in recent times, having netted 12 in 16 games going into the Euros. 

You may also want to watch:

But he had never found the back of the net in either a World Cup or European Championship in his previous 12 appearances, breaking that duck by tucking home a slide-rule pass from Kalvin Phillips. 

Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (left) and England's Raheem Sterling in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Gro

Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (left) and England's Raheem Sterling in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Sterling's selection was questioned ahead of the game, with his form at City towards the back of the season seemingly a cause for concern for supporters. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
  2. 2 Football fan in serious condition after falling from Wembley stand
  3. 3 Man accused of sisters' double murder was 'confused' upon arrest
  1. 4 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
  2. 5 Resident calls for 'slum launderette' to be taken off Neasden street
  3. 6 Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden
  4. 7 Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize
  5. 8 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
  6. 9 Man charged with Colindale murder
  7. 10 Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year

But Sterling revealed he has been playing long enough to be able to keep himself closed off from the outside world in terms of personal criticism and tournament expectations for England. 

"It's early days, you know. It's great to get off to a win," he said. 

"We know as a team we've got a lot to do, we've got a lot to build off from that performance but at the same time the most important thing is the togetherness in the team. 

"You see at the end boys digging in deep. I keep banging on about the weather, it was difficult conditions, the pitch was dry, but we didn't make any excuses. 

"To be honest with you, I think one of the things, playing football and being in major tournaments for a long time now, is knowing when to block noise out and that's what I've done. 

"I've blocked the outside world off and just had to focus on coming into this tournament with a clear head, fully focused to help my team and that's the most important thing. 

"I haven't tried to listen to any noise outside, focus on myself. I know what I can bring to the team and it's as simple as that."

Euro 2020
Football
Kilburn News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Video

Daughter buys winning Set For Life lottery ticket for mum's birthday

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police wish to speak to this man in connection with assaults on buses in Cricklewood

Appeal after passengers assaulted on buses in Cricklewood

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Court Watch

Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mounted police officers in Wembley Park

Euro 2020

The road closures to look out for as Euro 2020 kicks off at Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus