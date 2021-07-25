Stefan Johansen completes QPR switch from Fulham

Published: 7:49 AM July 25, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Stefan Johansen celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal against Luton Town in the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Stefan Johansen has joined QPR from Fulham on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Johansen spent four months on loan with the R’s last season and was a critical part of the side’s successful second half to the campaign, which saw Mark Warburton’s men rise from 19th in the Championship table to ninth.

Johansen is now looking forward to building on the reputation he has forged with the R’s faithful.

“It is great to be back,” Johansen said.

“This is a good fit. When the gaffer brought me in last season, I felt the way I play suits the way he wants to play. He has played a big part in making this permanent.

Queens Park Rangers' Stefan Johansen (right) and Rotherham United's Ben Wiles battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

“I come here where there is a good group of players and staff, and I am very much looking forward to it.”

QPR’s fans have been encouraging the Norwegian to sign for the club on social media since the end of last season – and that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Johansen.

“The support of the fans on social media means a lot,” he said. “Of course, I saw the messages and it means I had a good spell here before - hopefully I can do that again.

“I have played against QPR in front of the fans so I know the noise they create and I can’t wait to be able to play for QPR in front of them.”

Johansen has been watching QPR’s activity in the transfer window over the summer and he is excited by the potential of the squad that has been assembled.

“It has been a great transfer window for the club,” he said. “You want to keep building on what you did last season.

“Everyone knows how tough the league is. It’s all about getting a squad together which will hopefully find consistency over a full season.

“We need to get our mindset right, we can’t be a team that wins one and then loses two. We have to get into that rhythm that we had in the last part of last season – and then see where that takes us.

“This is a hard, hard league but with the quality of our group, if we are at the top level we can go toe-to-toe with anyone.”

R’s boss Warburton said: “I am absolutely delighted to get Stefan on board.

“The impact he had here last season, both on and off the pitch, was evident for all to see. He is proven at international level and has quality in abundance.

“It has taken a lot of work from a lot of people to get this across the line, so it is fantastic that the process has proved fruitful.

“This is a huge signing for us and I am looking forward to seeing Stef back in the blue and white hoops.”

Warburton revealed Johansen was always keen on making the switch to W12 permanent following the completion of his loan, which helped conclude the deal.

“The hard work is pointless unless the player wants the move to happen, and Stef made it very clear he was keen to return,” the manager added.

“He brings experience, he brings quality, he brings a calmness in high-pressurised moments and he has a mentoring impact on the young players, both on matchday and in training.

“The role of the senior players like Stef, Lee (Wallace), Albert (Adomah) and Charlie (Austin) is so important for us.”