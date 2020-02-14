Legends set for Sport Gives Back Awards

The inaugural Sport Gives Back Awards are being held in March Archant

Sporting legends including Lord Sebastian Coe, Dame Kelly Holmes and Daley Thompson CBE will be amongst the VIPs present at the inaugural Sport Gives Back Awards next month.

Connie Henry with Lord Coe and Daley Thompson Connie Henry with Lord Coe and Daley Thompson

Held at The Royal Institution in London's Mayfair on March 5, the awards will pay tribute to the hard-working individuals, groups and organisations across the country who are transforming lives through sport.

Other sports stars in attendance on the night will include former footballers Lee Dixon and Dion Dublin, rugby's Jason Robinson OBE and Olympic hockey champion Crista Cullen MBE.

Sport Gives Back is the brainchild of former international triple jumper Connie Henry, who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1998.

Henry said: "Sport changed my life as a teenager. It gave me the stability I didn't have at home, plus the social mobility I wouldn't otherwise have had.

Connie Henry with Dame Kelly Holmes Connie Henry with Dame Kelly Holmes

"When I retired from athletics, I set up Track Academy, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Brent, one of the most deprived boroughs in the country. Over the last decade, we have helped hundreds of students to succeed both on and off the track.

"I realised that there was no platform where charities and organisations like ours could shout about the amazing work we do through sport. As a result, I decided to set up Sport Gives Back to celebrate those who use sport for social change."

Track Academy's own success stories were featured on an ITV documentary last year. In Run For Your Life, viewers met Confidence Lawson, whose behaviour as a teenager worried his teachers so much they feared he would end up in prison or even dead.

A decade later, he is an international sprinter and a role model to other Track Academy students.

At the Sport Gives Back Awards, ten charities from across the country will present awards to those they feel have truly captured the essence of changing lives through sport.

Lord Coe said: "It's with great pleasure that I support the Sport Gives Back Awards. Track Academy is a remarkable charity and I have been familiar with the work it undertakes for a number of years.

"When approached about the initiative to create an awards ceremony that celebrates the UK individuals and organisations that use sport to change lives, it immediately resonated with me.

"I believe passionately that sport is the nation's greatest social worker. Our opportunity to celebrate the people on the front line is vital."

The charities are: Active Communities Network, Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, Greenhouse Sports, Lord's Taverners, Saracens Foundation, The Samson Centre for Multiple Sclerosis, Sported, Sport Works, Yorke Dance Project and Youth Sport Trust.

The event has been sponsored by Actonians RFC, Bride Hall Group, British Athletics, DHL, JR Sports Stars, Nationwide Building Society, Refinitiv, Simmons & Simmons, Sport England and Travers Smith.

Tickets to the glittering ceremony, priced at £200 each, are available via www.sportgivesback.trackacademy.co.uk.