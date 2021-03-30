Wealdstone crash to a heavy defeat away to Solihull Moors

Published: 9:41 PM March 30, 2021

Wealdstone crashed to a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Solihull Moors in the National League as they struggle to maintain any sort of form.

It was an early chance for the hosts as Joe Sbarra fired just wide from the edge of the area within the first minute of play.

In the fifth minute, the visitors had a great chance of their own as left-back Jacob Mendy played forward Dennon Lewis in behind, but goalkeeper Ryan Boot pulled off a great save to push it into the side netting.

The Stones went close again in the 16th minute as captain Jerome Okimo flicked a header wide from a corner.

The hosts Solihull opened the scoring in the 29th minute as Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted was caught out of his goal and Ryan Barnett slotted into an empty net from 30 yards.

You may also want to watch:

Seven minutes later Moors Sbarra had a pop from 30 yards, but it drifted harmlessly over as Solihull headed into the half-time break with a 1-0 win.

Harry Isted made a brilliant stop to deny forward Cameron Archer when he went through on goal two minutes into the second-half.

Not even a minute later Solihull doubled their lead as a corner swung into the path of defender Reiss McNally at the front post who tapped it home.

Wealdstone tried to find a way back into contest as midfielder Ashley Charles hit the post directly from a corner shortly after.

In the 59th minute the hosts made it 3-0 as Sbarra found himself in acres of space on the edge of the box and smashed a shot into the top corner.

It was almost a fourth just two minutes later as

Ben Usher-Shipway delivered a pinpoint cross to Archer at the far post but Isted made a great stop to palm away.

Jack Cawley and Danny Green both went close for Wealdstone as they tried to get something out of the game.

Dennon Lewis almost crept a shot inside the post in the dying stages but Solihull managed to clear it away.

Wealdstone: Isted, Tavares (Bowry 62), Harbottle, Cawley, Okimo (c), Charles, Smith, Phillips (Green 60), Gondoh (Parish 60), Mendy, Lewis.

Unused subs: Askew, Fasanmade.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Usher-Shipway, McNally, Williams, Cranston, Storer (c), Maycock, Barnett (Coxe 78), Archer (Donawa 66), Sbarra, Rooney (Hudlin 57).

Unused subs: Ward, Piggott, Donawa.