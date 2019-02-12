Smith loses unbeaten record with defeat to Antwi

Jez Smith suffered his first defeat in the paid ranks after being stopped by Sam Antwi at York Hall on Saturday.

The rivals met for the Southern Area welterweight title on a British Warriors promotion at the iconic east London venue.

Smith came out looking to finish the fight swiftly, trapping Antwi on the ropes and landing some heavy blows in the first two rounds.

Antwi, though, weathered the storm and started to land some telling blows of his own to put the Harrow Weald man under pressure.

In the seventh round, Smith was dropped three times by Antwi and after going down again in the eighth, his corner threw in the towel.

There was better news for ex-Hooks amateur Kingsley Egbunike as he maintained his unbeaten record with a points win over fellow super welterweight Genadij Krajevskij.

In a competitive bout, referee Ian John Lewis scored the fight 40-36 in Egbunike’s favour to hand him his second win as a professional.