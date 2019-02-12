Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Smith loses unbeaten record with defeat to Antwi

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 February 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Jez Smith suffered his first defeat in the paid ranks after being stopped by Sam Antwi at York Hall on Saturday.

The rivals met for the Southern Area welterweight title on a British Warriors promotion at the iconic east London venue.

Smith came out looking to finish the fight swiftly, trapping Antwi on the ropes and landing some heavy blows in the first two rounds.

Antwi, though, weathered the storm and started to land some telling blows of his own to put the Harrow Weald man under pressure.

In the seventh round, Smith was dropped three times by Antwi and after going down again in the eighth, his corner threw in the towel.

There was better news for ex-Hooks amateur Kingsley Egbunike as he maintained his unbeaten record with a points win over fellow super welterweight Genadij Krajevskij.

In a competitive bout, referee Ian John Lewis scored the fight 40-36 in Egbunike’s favour to hand him his second win as a professional.

Most Read

Watford boss Gracia praises QPR after cup tie

Watford manager Javi Gracia (pic: John Walton/PA)

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Brent’s former mayor calls for greater stop & search measures after grandson is mugged in Wembley

Bertha Joseph

Green light given to demolish Bridge Park Community Centre two weeks before high court hearing

Artists impression of the inside of the new proposed Bridge Park hub. Picture: Brent Council

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Smith loses unbeaten record with defeat to Antwi

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Watford boss Gracia praises QPR after cup tie

Watford manager Javi Gracia (pic: John Walton/PA)

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Southern League: Merthyr Town 0 Hendon 2

Hendon players celebrate securing their first win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography)

Southern League: Farnborough 4 Harrow 1

Kurtis Cumberbatch celebrates a goal during his time with Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists