Smith puts unbeaten record on line against Antwi

Jez Smith will put his unbeaten record on the line when he faces welterweight rival Samuel Antwi at York Hall on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has 11 wins – with five of them by way of knockout – and one draw from 12 fights since joining the professional ranks in February 2015.

The Brent-born bruiser’s most recent bout was in September last year when he stopped Anthony Hardy in the fifth round of their contest, also at Bethnal Green’s York Hall.

That success was a fourth in a row for the Harrow Weald man since that solitary draw on his record against Macaulay McGowan at the Harrow Leisure Centre back in October 2016.

In Antwi, Smith will be facing a talented foe who has just one defeat in nine bouts since joining the paid ranks in January 2015.

Antwi’s sole defeat came against Emmany Kalombo in July last year when challenging for the World Boxing Federation inter-continental super-welterweight belt.

The 27-year-old got his career back on track with a points win over William Warburton in his next bout and will look to carry that on against Smith.

The pair meet on a busy British Warrior show at York Hall which also features the likes of Jeff Ofori, Ollie Pattison and Davis Pagan.