Boxing: Shock loss for Powerday Hooks' Thomas

Powerday Hooks youngster Damar Thomas and coach Steve Newland Archant

Powerday Hooks youngster Damar Thomas lost his National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Championship semi-final to Porthcawl ABC's Solomon Kembur in Bristol.

But after his 3-2 split win, Kembur told the defending champion 'you won that' as 14-year-old Thomas contemplated his first loss.

A tight first round could have gone either way, but Thomas stamped his authority on the 81kg contest in the next two rounds, dominating the equally tall and more powerfully built Welsh champion.

Fast movement and long, straight punches left Kembur on the back foot at the bell but the decision went against Thomas.

Coach Steve Newland said: "Damar boxed well after a close first round. He showed maturity in being able to up his game and adapt his tactics and in the way he sportingly accepted the decision.

"I was as shocked as Damar's opponent, corner and the crowd at the result, but that's sport. Porthcawl's sportsmanship was and is much appreciated and demonstrates much of the real value of sport and boxing in particular."