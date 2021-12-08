QPR looking to strengthen squad in January transfer window

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to strengthen their squad to remain among the Championship front-runners in the January transfer window.

The R’s have been struggling of late with injuries and will have to deal with losing a few key players to the African Cup of Nations to start the New Year.

Therefore they’ll be keen to bolster the squad numbers to get them through this period and add more depth.

“We will look to strengthen. We have to look at the African Cup of Nations and the impact that may have. There are a number of factors we need to consider,” Warburton said.

“Right now, we have got injuries until February for two of the boys so will we need to move in January? Probably, yes.

“The fact is January is the hardest window by a million miles so we have to look at loans and make sure we use the market wisely.”

For now QPR will be hoping they can get a few bodies back in time for the trip away to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in front of the TV cameras on Monday evening.

They were without Lee Wallace, Sam McCallum, Moses Oduabjo and Albert Adomah among others for the defeat to Stoke City on Sunday along with forward Lyndon Dykes.

“Injuries hurt us today (Sunday). I am delighted for Ossie Kakay and Sam Field who came in today, all credit to them. There is nothing derogatory in any shape or form towards them but we have lost four wing-backs (Wallace, McCallum, Odubajo and Adomah).

“We have spoken for weeks and weeks about the demands of the schedule and that players are going to break. Not only us, look at the injuries Stoke are having to contend with too. Players are breaking.

Stoke City's Tommy Smith (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

“We had six players out today from a squad of 22, and that’s why I couldn’t fill our bench. We were light and it’s difficult but that’s the Championship and we have to deal with that.”

QPR have also been drawn at home to Rotherham United in the third round of the FA Cup which is due to be played on the weekend of January, 8.

A confirmed kick-off date and time will be released in the near future.