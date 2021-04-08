Robson: Great to start with hundred at Lord's

Published: 7:14 PM April 8, 2021

Middlesex's Sam Robson in batting action during the LV= Insurance County Championship match against Somerset at Lord's - Credit: PA

Middlesex opener Sam Robson admitted he could not have made a much better start to the County Championship season against Somerset.

Robson, dropped twice, scored 165 on day one of the 2021 campaign at Lord's to lead his side to 293 for eight, as Lewis Gregory finished with four for 54 for the visitors.

And Robson said: "Personally I couldn’t really get off to a better start – you’d take that at Lord’s. We didn’t play any (red-ball) cricket here last year so it was great to be back and start with a hundred.

“Obviously things went my way with a couple of chances. On those days as a batsman, tough times may be round the corner, so you ride with it really and I felt positive.

“When the ball was in my area, I wanted to assert myself a bit and it paid off. I got a few away in the first half-hour and I felt in pretty good touch.”

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr looked at the positives for his side, adding: “To finish the day where we do, I think it’s probably even-steven at this stage. The pitch has played a lot better than we thought it would, we had cloud cover for a lot of the day and it hasn’t swung particularly.

“Craig (Overton) and Hildy (James Hildreth) have been outstanding over the last few years, but these things (dropped catches) happen and today we got punished for it.

“I think you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Sam Robson, who played brilliantly for 165 in the context of the scoreboard.”