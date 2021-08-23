Harrow Borough suffer narrow defeat away to Salisbury

Published: 10:01 AM August 23, 2021

Harrow returned pointless from their trip to Wiltshire as they suffered narrow 2-1 defeat to Salisbury.

Skipper Ben Tricker had recovered sufficiently from the Covid that has hospitalised him to line up at the back, taking the place of the stricken David Taylor, out for the season following the triple fracture of his kneecap at Hartley Wintney, while a fit-again Imran Uche returned in a deep-lying midfield berth, with James Mansfield dropping to the bench.

Damian Las was to have another game in which he showed what a capture he appears to have been, and he was in early action making a super close-range save to keep out Ashton, who found himself in space at the far post.

But it Borough who went in front after seven minutes with a ‘worldie’ of a goal, Uche driving forward onto Marc Charles-Smith’s pass and looking up to hammer an unstoppable left-foot howitzer past a flailing Beauchamp from 25 yards.

Salisbury looked to hit back and Knowles headed wide at the near post from Odubade’s cross. At the other end Ahmed Biler tested Beauchamp with a shot from the edge of the box.

You may also want to watch:

Ball was then close to putting through his own goal, heading just over his own bar under pressure from James Ewington.

Shaun Preddie headed the resulting Biler corner narrowly over.

It was then the hosts’ turn to apply some pressure. Diaz headed over at the far post from Davis’s cross, before Odubade latched onto a Las punched clearance and shot wide.

Michael Bryan, George Moore and Ewington combined for a lovely move, indicative of some nice Harrow passing to feet which was a characteristic of the first-half, alas fading somewhat later in the game when too many long punts downfield were used.

Frank Keita held the ball up, playing in Charles-Smith who held off his marker to shoot low across the goal.

The hosts levelled after 40 minutes when Preddie, having lost possession, tried to get it back and tripped Diaz with a fairly desperate tackle.

It was the third penalty in three games that Harrow have conceded, clearly a habit that has to be stamped on the head right now.

Borough’s luck in not conceding from these spot-kicks ended right here as Davis put the penalty away despite Las getting a hand to it.

The hosts were close to leading at the break as they ended the half strongly.

Las saved at Odubade’s feet, Uche made a great block of a dangerous cross and then, with Taylor and Ashton both lying prone after a clash of heads, referee Fudge bizarrely allowed play to continue and Odubade went through to be denied again by Las.

Fortunately, both players were able to continue after treatment.

Mansfield came on for Tricker at the break, with the first goalmouth action of the second half a Moore corner that flashed across the six-yard box without a colleague able to get a touch.

Played switched downfield and Knowles drove wide after the ball was worked from left to right.

Ball headed wide from a free-kick, and Uche made a brave block from an Ashton shot.

In the 64th minute, Odubade broke clear of Biler, cut inside, and hit a low shot across Las and in off the far post.

Salisbury threatened to go further ahead when Mullings shot wide at the near post from a delivery from Sommerton, Ashton went past Moore to bring a good save from Las, who was then in action again to keep out Diaz.

Harrow threatened twice late on, Moore’s 20-yarder not troubling Beauchamp, but then bringing a far better save from the keeper with a fierce angled shot following good work from substitute Lekan Orimolusi. But it was not to be and Salisbury held on for the three points.

Harrow now have a midweek without a fixture, before hosting Poole Town at The Rogers Family Stadium next Saturday.