Kilburn Cosmos have some ambitious league and cup targets for campaign ahead

Kilburn Cosmos are hoping to progress with the expansion of the club this season as they continue to play at their highest ever level.

The men's first team finished ninth in London Three North West last season, winning six of their 22 games.

Cosmos, who start the campaign at home against Finsbury Park on September 14, are hoping to appoint a new head coach soon and player Jacob Inerfield, who is set for his third season at the club, is confident of good seasons for the men's and women's sides.

"We hope to push on this year to be challenging for promotion," he said.

"Both the women and men's senior teams are aiming for a top of league finishes and a strong run in the cup to end up with some silverware.

"We're feeling exceptionally confident. There's good depth across all the senior teams with a highly credible and supportive club structure behind us.

"There have been some changes. With any London club, players come and go, but recruitment has been strong and junior players have developed into senior squad regulars.

"Pre-season is always tiring, but incredibly rewarding and will pay off down the line.

"The women's first XV, who are also playing in their highest league to date, finished mid-table and won 'Kit of the Year' on BT Sports' 'Rugby Tonight'.

"Our juniors section are in good health. We always want to introduce more kids to the game and see them develop to become future stars for Kilburn Cosmos and internationally."

As well as targeting on the field success, Inerfield is hopeful of seeing the club's stature within the local community grow.

He added: "As the only rugby club in Brent we want to continue the growth of the club throughout the community over the year.

"We always love to see new faces down at our home in Gladstone Park and welcome all players from regardless of experience.

"With the Rugby World Cup this year, where our newly renovated clubhouse will host live games, we hope the additional exposure to the sport will see even more new faces wanting to get involved with their local club."