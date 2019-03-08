Search

Advanced search

Kilburn Cosmos have some ambitious league and cup targets for campaign ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 September 2019

The Kilburn Cosmos rugby squad. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos

The Kilburn Cosmos rugby squad. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos

Archant

Kilburn Cosmos are hoping to progress with the expansion of the club this season as they continue to play at their highest ever level.

The men's first team finished ninth in London Three North West last season, winning six of their 22 games.

Cosmos, who start the campaign at home against Finsbury Park on September 14, are hoping to appoint a new head coach soon and player Jacob Inerfield, who is set for his third season at the club, is confident of good seasons for the men's and women's sides.

"We hope to push on this year to be challenging for promotion," he said.

"Both the women and men's senior teams are aiming for a top of league finishes and a strong run in the cup to end up with some silverware.

"We're feeling exceptionally confident. There's good depth across all the senior teams with a highly credible and supportive club structure behind us.

"There have been some changes. With any London club, players come and go, but recruitment has been strong and junior players have developed into senior squad regulars.

"Pre-season is always tiring, but incredibly rewarding and will pay off down the line.

"The women's first XV, who are also playing in their highest league to date, finished mid-table and won 'Kit of the Year' on BT Sports' 'Rugby Tonight'.

"Our juniors section are in good health. We always want to introduce more kids to the game and see them develop to become future stars for Kilburn Cosmos and internationally."

As well as targeting on the field success, Inerfield is hopeful of seeing the club's stature within the local community grow.

He added: "As the only rugby club in Brent we want to continue the growth of the club throughout the community over the year.

"We always love to see new faces down at our home in Gladstone Park and welcome all players from regardless of experience.

"With the Rugby World Cup this year, where our newly renovated clubhouse will host live games, we hope the additional exposure to the sport will see even more new faces wanting to get involved with their local club."

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Kilburn Cosmos have some ambitious league and cup targets for campaign ahead

The Kilburn Cosmos rugby squad. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos

Harrow boss Argent wants promotion push

Harrow head coach Nick Argent wants his side to push for promotion (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

TfL promises more frequent service on Brent and South Hampstead overground line as new trains are phased in

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Kensal Green church celebrates turning 175 with QPR’s owner and special evensong

Tony Fernandes with Joziah Bignall, 4, who is one of the youngest members of the congregation at St John's. Picture: St John's Church

Captain Malan says Middlesex must learn from Royal London One-Day cup exit

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists