Kilburn Cosmos to host free Warrior Camp for women

PUBLISHED: 11:35 12 September 2019

Kilburn Cosmos are offering a free rugby camp for women (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Kilburn Cosmos RFC are encouraging women to get involved with rugby at their Warrior Camp later this month.

The camp coincides with the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan and is designed to offer women a free opportunity to experience the sport.

Those who take part in the session will be introduced to the basics of rugby through fast-paced team games and drills.

Sarah Hunter, England Red Roses captain, said: "The Rugby World Cup is a great example of players with a range of different skills and physical attributes working together to achieve success on the rugby pitch.

"This showcase of inclusivity and diversity of shapes and sizes, as well as the visible camaraderie and resilience, will hopefully encourage lots of women to pick up a rugby ball and identify how their skills can translate onto the pitch."

The Warrior Camp takes place on Tuesday, September 17 between 7pm and 8.30pm at Gladstone Park, Anson Road.

