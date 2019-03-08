Harrow boss Argent wants promotion push

Harrow head coach Nick Argent wants his side to push for promotion (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow are hoping to push for promotion in London Three North West this season after finishing seventh last time out, writes Dan Bennett.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They finished with 11 wins and 11 losses last season but managed to win four straight games in March before ending the campaign with a defeat to Finchley.

Head coach Nick Argent is now heading into his second season in the position after playing at the club for almost 30 years and setting his aims high.

"Our target this season is to push for promotion," he said.

"Our pre-season has been good. There is still lots of work to do but we are moving in the right direction.

"We improved last year. Overall fitness and aggression at the tackle area is our key area for improvement this campaign."

Harrow start their season away at Royston on Saturday, September 14 before returning home to face north London neighbours Finchley the following week.

Argent will be hoping his side can repeat their start to the last campaign when they won their opening two games, the second of those also against Finchley.

However, they struggled for consistency throughout the season, which resulted in a mid-table finish.

After facing Finchley at home, they will then travel away to take on Tabard before another home derby fixture against Finsbury Park.

Argent's side will end their season with a run of two home games against Old Merchant Taylors' and Royston.

Harrow have lost some members of their squad from last season to clubs who are playing at a higher level.

But Argent remains optimistic of his team's chances of success for the upcoming campaign and also revealed other aims for the club which lie away from the first team.

He added: "We would like to get a full 2nd XV Harrow RFC team out every week this season.

"We have had a couple of lads who have decided to try out playing at a higher standard which is a shame.

"However, we also have a few new faces and I'm really looking forward to seeing them play."