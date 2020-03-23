Search

Kilburn Cosmos Ladies end season on a high to finish fourth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 March 2020

Back of the match Kitty Goodwin makes ground. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos Ladies

Kilburn Cosmos Ladies won the final game of their season to finish fourth in the league table, four places better than their last campaign.

The Quins and Cosmos teams pictured together. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos LadiesThe Quins and Cosmos teams pictured together. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos Ladies

The victory came against Harlequins Ladies III, who the Cosmos also beat in their first game of the season, as they finished strong despite injuries and fatigue.

Cosmos opened up the scoring early in the match with a try in the corner by captain Catherine Thomas, which was converted by Maddie Tsilkas who was earning her fifth cap with the Cosmos after moving to the UK from Canada.

Quins responded with a strong attack, earning them five points.

Ignited by a powerful run from Casey Leonard, Kilburn then fought back but had two tries disallowed.

Jen Newman carries the ball. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos LadiesJen Newman carries the ball. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos Ladies

But their patience paid off and was rewarded with a second try by Catherine Thomas and one by experienced prop Lucy Mott after a great passage of play with the backs making crucial ground and the forwards driving the ball over the line.

Quins’ hard-hitting forwards managed to push through the Cosmos defence once more to claim another five points, bringing them back within one converted try of the Cosmos.

Kilburn continued to be calm on the ball and added another try when Rachel Salter evaded the scrambling defence and scored a try under the posts, which was converted to leave the final score as 24-10 to Kilburn Cosmos Ladies.

Players’ player of the game went to Rachel Salter for her breakaway try and strong support and carries throughout the match, while back of the match went to Kitty Goodwin and forward of the match was Kimmy Boyce.

The Cosmos squad get ready for the start of the game. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos LadiesThe Cosmos squad get ready for the start of the game. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos Ladies

The Cosmos are saying goodbye to one of their longest serving players, Casey Leonard, who went out strong in her last official match and 40th cap with some unstoppable runs and superb tackles.

Kilburn Cosmos are also celebrating the receipt of the £15,000 Guinness Liberty Fields Fund from Stylist and Guinness, which the team will be using over the course of next year to help boost recruitment, strengthen retention and explore new ways of engaging with the Brent community to highlight the benefits of an active lifestyle and participating in a team sport.

The team has already started their community engagement with a presentation at the College of North West London’s International Women’s Day event and a stall at Brent International Women’s Day event.

