Cosmos get the better of Finchley in crunch clash

Action from Finchley against Kilburn Cosmos in London Three North West (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Three North West: Finchley 30 Kilburn Cosmos 37

Kilburn Cosmos collected a 37-30 success away to Finchley to move up to 10th in the London Three North West standings.

Prior to Saturday’s match, Cosmos had not won in the league since beating Old Merchant Taylors’ on December 8 — a run of eight matches.

Away to Finchley, though, Kilburn were able to claim a timely success with saw them move above their hosts in the table in the process.

It also saw Cosmos close to within five points of Royston in ninth with just two games remaining in the campaign.

Kilburn return home this weekend when they play host to Old Merchant Taylors’ as they look to build on their success over Finchley.

Having beaten Old Merchant Taylors’ away from home in December, Cosmos will certainly fancy their chances of completing the double this weekend.

And any success would be another brilliant one for Kilburn with the end of the current campaign fast approaching.