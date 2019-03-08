Brent Schools’ FA reflect on historic day with a record seven teams playing matches

The Brent under-12 girls' football team drew 1-1 with Arsenal (pic: Brent Schools' FA) Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brent under-11 boys' football A team beat Barnet 7-4 (pic: Brent Schools' FA) The Brent under-11 boys' football A team beat Barnet 7-4 (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

A record seven Brent Schools’ FA teams were in action on a busy Saturday for the organisation.

It was the most teams the organisation had fielded on a single day since it was founded in 1966.

The pick of the results came in the under-14 boys’ fixture as they beat Hillingdon 6-2 thanks to braces from Dionate Smith, Khalid Jabir and Muhammad Abuinsair.

Despite the final score, Brent were only able to muster a single goal in the first half with Smith on target as they led 1-0 at the break.

The Brent under-12 boys' football team beat Hillingdon 4-3 (pic: Brent Schools' FA) The Brent under-12 boys' football team beat Hillingdon 4-3 (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Jabir then doubled Brent’s lead early in the second half, before Hillingdon scored twice in quick succession to level things up.

That seemed to spring life back into Brent as they scored four further times with Abuinsair netting twice, while Jabir and Smith also struck.

“The match gave us a good reference on where we need to improve,” said coach Stig Nedrebo.

“There were a couple of individual players who stood out which was the big difference.

“We were creative in the last third, but our defensive transitions and shape could have harmed us more than they did.”

The under-11 boys’ A team were also victorious as they recorded a 7-4 success against Barnet.

Danny Gobishavi Por Asl netted a hat-trick in the success, while Deon Selmani, Le’Kai Chevannes, Naeem Giscombe and Armend Muslika also got on the scoresheet.

There was disappointing for the under-11 boys’ B team, though, as they lost 8-1 to Bexley.

Brent’s under-12 girls’ team showed great battling spirit to recover from going a goal down to draw 1-1 against Arsenal courtesy of a goal from Giuseppina Carnavale.

“That was a big test for the girls,” said coach Chris Ampofo. “They showed real courage and resilience to keep passing and comeback.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Arsenal for giving the girls such a brilliant experience.”

A brace from debutant Amit Chauhan and goals from Shyon Dennis and Che Marlon helped the under-13 boys’ team to a thrilling 4-4 draw against Hillingdon.

The under-12 boys’ team collected a 4-3 success in their game against Hillingdon, while the under-11 girls’ team lost 7-1 against Woking.