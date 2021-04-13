We didn't stand up insists QPR boss Warburton in Rotherham defeat

Published: 10:36 PM April 13, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes (left) and Rotherham United's Daniel Barlaser battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton was blunt in his assessment of QPR’s performance in their 3-1 defeat at Rotherham United.

Despite taking the lead at the New York Stadium through Lyndon Dykes’ tenth goal for QPR this season, the R’s left South Yorkshire pointless after a Freddie Ladapo double and Michael Smith strike grabbed a crucial win for the Millers as they battle to beat the drop.

“We didn’t stand up,” Warburton said.

“When we are good we take the plaudits and enjoy that but we have to recognise when we fall below that.

“We got the goal we wanted and we thought that would be a big turning point for us. We knew at that point they were going to have to take risks.

“With no lack of respect from us, they are very good at the physicality, they throw it into the box time after time, Smith came on and we knew we had to roll our sleeves up and deal with it – it’s as simple as that.

“Sometimes you have to stand up and make first contact - those are the moments in games where it’s not always pretty, you have to do the basics well and we didn’t do that.

“Jordy (De Wijs) went off at halftime with a broken nose and we missed his physicality, but after scoring the goal I can’t really remember us testing their keeper.

“So we don’t deserve to win the game.”

Warburton felt Rangers started the game brightly, but didn’t make the most of that control, explaining: “I thought the first 15, 20 minutes we controlled it, got George (Thomas) on the half turn, got into dangerous areas and looked a really good team.

“But when on top you have to test the keeper and get your rewards.

“It’s very nice playing good football but you have to create and take your chances and we didn’t do that.

“We knew at half-time that the opening goal was going to be very important and we got it, but we then have to build on that.

“That was the point that we didn’t roll our sleeves up and we paid the price for it.”

Charlie Kelman made his full debut for QPR following his arrival from Southend in October, and Warburton was pleased with the 19-year-old’s display.

“Charlie did well,” said the R’s boss.

“His touch was good and he had a lovely strike in the first half which was well saved. If he gets half a yard in training, he strikes the ball very cleanly.

“He is young and obviously has a lot to learn, but I was delighted for him. He is coming on really well.”