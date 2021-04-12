QPR boss Warburton says they will be prepared for a strong Rotherham side
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton knows it’s intriguing to see how their opponents Rotherham United approach the match but says they will prepare for a full strength side.
The R’s will make the trip away to AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow evening (Tuesday) as they look to build on their 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
The Millers on the other hand face QPR then Coventry City on Thursday before then taking on Birmingham City on Sunday as they trying playing catch up.
They currently sit six points off safety but have games in hand – although they come in a congested manner with four games in the next seven days.
“We’re expecting a very well organised, hard working team, with good quality in the ranks. I have no doubt about the quality their manager will instil in the team and they’ll be very hard to beat,” Warburton said.
“They’ll be desperate for points. It is an intriguing situation in terms of the games in hand you refer to, as they play Coventry City on Thursday and Birmingham City on Sunday.
“Two teams immediately around them and that will obviously have a huge impact on their fight for survival.
“All we can do as QPR is control what we can control, so it’s about us preparing for another tough test, and we’ll prepare for their strongest possible team and what happens then happens.”
The boss was delighted with the win over Sheffield Wednesday but insisted the focus had to switch straight over to Rotherham.
“You have to move on very quickly, it was a nice result and performance against a team fighting for survival with a lot of quality in their ranks as we saw.
“It’s great, you enjoy it, but it’s all about Rotherham United now. You have to get your focus tuned very quickly.
“It was a good performance and it moved us up to 56 points, but there is a lot of points still available, and we have to make sure we maximise every single game.”