Rhys Browne returns to Wealdstone from Sutton United

Published: 4:30 PM June 22, 2021

Wealdstone have signed winger Rhys Browne, previously at National League champions Sutton United on a one-year deal, with an option to extend.

The 25-year-old played briefly for the Stones last season on a non-contract basis after previously playing for Port Vale in EFL League Two, but he made only one appearance, against Maidenhead United on Boxing Day.

He was then signed by Sutton United and made a total of 14 appearances as the U's stormed to the National League title.

Browne is an Antigua & Barbuda international and has 11 caps for the Benna Boys.

He begun his career with Charlton Athletic before joining

Aldershot Town where he made a great impact at the Shots in his first season in National League football, scoring seven times in 41 appearances from the wing.

That form earned him a move to EFL side Grimsby Town and from there he has also played for Macclesfield Town on loan and Yeovil Town.

Rhys is the son of the late Steve Browne, who had two popular spells with the Stones in the late 80s and early 90s.

Browne said: "I'm delighted to get this over the line and can't wait to get going.

"I was here last year and the football the management team want to play really impressed me.

"It was good to be at Sutton and in and around that winning mentality they had last year and I want to bring that to Wealdstone.

"It'll be good to see some of my dad's old friends here but first and foremost I am here to make my own legacy for the fans."

Stones boss Stuart Maynard was also delighted to have Browne return: "We're delighted to announce that Rhys has committed his future to the club.

"He's a player we know well and massively believe in. His pace and ability will be a major asset to the squad, his personality is infectious and he has a real hunger to be the best he can.

"Although Rhys is still young, he brings a wealth of experience for this level, which is what we need.

"He's someone who will excite fans and get them on the edge of their seats.

"It's a pleasure to have him on board and is a great addition to the club."