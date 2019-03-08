Search

Redman hopes to defeat Matthews and rack up fifth straight win

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2019

The latest boxing news from Brent

Harlesden super middleweight Adrian Redman will chase a fifth straight win in the paid ranks when he faces Harry Matthews on Friday night.

The pair are due to meet at York Hall on a Goodwin Promotions show headlined by the clash between Brad Pauls and Darren Codona for the vacant Southern Area middleweight strap.

Redman is unbeaten in the paid ranks since turning professional in March last year, winning all four of his bouts to date on points.

The 29-year-old was last in the ring in March when defeating Bognor Regis' Callum Ide in a bout that also took place at York Hall.

Against York rival Matthews, Redman will face an experienced opponent who has taken part in over 60 professional bouts.

However, with Matthews currently on a five-fight losing streak, the Harlesden boxer will fancy his chances of racking up a fifth straight win as a professional at York Hall on Saturday.

