News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR boss Warburton 'fully aware' how good Reading's squad is ahead of clash

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:17 AM September 10, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium

Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits his squad are fully aware how good Reading are and is not reading into the start they've had to the new season.

The R's will travel away to the Madjeski Stadium on Saturday following the international break as they look to build on their positive start to the campaign.

Although that doesn't mean they'll be taking the Royals lightly as their opponents have bolstered their squad in the final days of the transfer window to give them more options.

"If you look at this time last year, I think they had won six out of seven, it's just the nature of the Championship," Warburton said.

"They lost some players, they lost score goals, we lost Ebere Eze, Jordan Huggil and Nakhi Wells.

You may also want to watch:

"They've had injuries, but they're a good team, they've recruited well in terms of Danny Drinkwater and Scott Dann coming in. Real experienced Premier League performers.

"The boy Baba Rahmann coming in from Chelsea gives them balance at left-back or left wing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police looking for man in Wembley after 'threats to kill'
  2. 2 'Struggling' teen taking Brent Council to court over its homeless policies
  3. 3 Stabbed 7-year-old girl meets police officers who saved her life
  1. 4 'Erratic, violent' man given indefinite hospital order for killing 'friendly' neighbour in Wembley
  2. 5 Footage released of Harlesden shooting to help catch 'dangerous offender'
  3. 6 Cyclist 'nearly hit by car' on way back from rally for road safety
  4. 7 Ahmed Yasin-Ali: Police offer £20k reward to catch Maida Hill killers
  5. 8 Controversial Wembley Park development could be thrown out by housing minister
  6. 9 Motorist threw drink and sandwich at Brent enforcement officer in Kingsbury
  7. 10 Mentally ill man admits killing Anthony Higgins in Wembley

"We are very aware that they had a tough game going into the international break and that their mindset over the last two weeks would be to make sure that they deliver a performance in front of their fans on Saturday.

"We have to recognise, meet and embrace that challenge. That's what we will do."

Ilias Chair is available for selection after safely arriving back home after the Morocco international had to deal with a military coup in Guinea.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair and Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri and Axel Tuanzebe (left-r

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair and Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri and Axel Tuanzebe (left-right) battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

The players were staying in a hotel close to the presidential palace in the Guinean capital Conakry, where they were able to hear the lengthy gunfire as a unit of elite soldiers overthrew President Alpha Condé.

"It takes all sorts of challenges, doesn't it. Ilias has arrived safely back, thankfully. He's back and the other boys have returned back Seny Dieng, Lyndon Dykes etc.

"Very conscious that these boys get very little rest. Ilias is mentally very strong, he's a young guy that loves playing football, they get exposed to a lot of different experiences at a young age footballers.

"In terms of travel, high profile games etc. so he has been challenged in a number of ways, so his last few years have prepared him although i'm not sure how you can prepare for a military coup.

"They got back safely, he trained well, so he'll be available for selection."


Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Damien Simmons will be sentenced on September 22.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Man guilty of killing wife in fire he started in Harlesden house

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Phoebe Hing, 21, Liam O'Neill, 22 and Toni Thompson, 26,  have been jailed following an assault in Brent.

Harrow Crown Court

Horrific five-hour Snapchat assault saw woman forced to drink detergent...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lorber has been told to remove a mural from his garage in North Wembley

Environment News

Former Brent leader told to remove 'inspiring' mural from garage

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person