QPR boss Warburton 'fully aware' how good Reading's squad is ahead of clash

Published: 9:17 AM September 10, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits his squad are fully aware how good Reading are and is not reading into the start they've had to the new season.

The R's will travel away to the Madjeski Stadium on Saturday following the international break as they look to build on their positive start to the campaign.

Although that doesn't mean they'll be taking the Royals lightly as their opponents have bolstered their squad in the final days of the transfer window to give them more options.

"If you look at this time last year, I think they had won six out of seven, it's just the nature of the Championship," Warburton said.

"They lost some players, they lost score goals, we lost Ebere Eze, Jordan Huggil and Nakhi Wells.

"They've had injuries, but they're a good team, they've recruited well in terms of Danny Drinkwater and Scott Dann coming in. Real experienced Premier League performers.

"The boy Baba Rahmann coming in from Chelsea gives them balance at left-back or left wing.

"We are very aware that they had a tough game going into the international break and that their mindset over the last two weeks would be to make sure that they deliver a performance in front of their fans on Saturday.

"We have to recognise, meet and embrace that challenge. That's what we will do."

Ilias Chair is available for selection after safely arriving back home after the Morocco international had to deal with a military coup in Guinea.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair and Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri and Axel Tuanzebe (left-right) battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

The players were staying in a hotel close to the presidential palace in the Guinean capital Conakry, where they were able to hear the lengthy gunfire as a unit of elite soldiers overthrew President Alpha Condé.

"It takes all sorts of challenges, doesn't it. Ilias has arrived safely back, thankfully. He's back and the other boys have returned back Seny Dieng, Lyndon Dykes etc.

"Very conscious that these boys get very little rest. Ilias is mentally very strong, he's a young guy that loves playing football, they get exposed to a lot of different experiences at a young age footballers.

"In terms of travel, high profile games etc. so he has been challenged in a number of ways, so his last few years have prepared him although i'm not sure how you can prepare for a military coup.

"They got back safely, he trained well, so he'll be available for selection."



