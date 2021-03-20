QPR boss Warburton eager to head into the break with a win over Royals

Published: 9:07 AM March 20, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre) celebrates with players after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is hoping his charges can enter a welcome break in fixtures with a win ahead of this afternoon's (Saturday) trip to Championship high-fliers Reading.

Rangers come up against the sixth-placed Royals following Wednesday’s dramatic comeback victory over Millwall at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Attentions now turn to this weekend’s game at the Madejski Stadium – and Warburton told www.qpr.co.uk: “It was a good comeback – we showed great intensity in the second half.

“We created numerous chances against a very mean Millwall defence.

“The game was too open – it could easily have been 8-6 to us in the end! So we have to tighten up ahead of the weekend.

“We made some really basic errors, but we’ve gone through those and must move on quickly. There’s no time to look back and it’s all about Reading now.”

You may also want to watch:

The Royals have impressed under Serbian boss Veljko Paunovic this term and will go in search of a much-needed win as they look to secure their place in the end-of-season play-offs.

Warburton said: “Reading are a very attacking, talented team with a number of individual talents. We know they’re a good footballing side.

“So we have to impose ourselves on the game and hopefully deliver three points.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair shoots towards goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

“We have to be as good as we can be against a very good opponent. Reading will want a reaction from their midweek defeat at Birmingham.

“Their manager has spoken about the fact that they have nine cup finals now. What we have to do is make sure we respect the challenge. They’re going to come at us and we’ve got to meet the challenge.”

Following a gruelling fixture schedule of late, Rangers can look forward to a two-week break in matches after Saturday’s game.

The R’s have no fresh injury concerns heading to Reading, with Warburton adding: “The international break comes at a much-needed time for every club up and down the country. Every manager will say the same.

“Obviously there are some boys going away on international duty and that is a concern, because a break is urgently needed.

“The other players will get time to recharge their batteries – but for now we’re geared towards delivering another performance from 3pm on Saturday.”



