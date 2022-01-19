QPR's Barbet sets sights on another win at Coventry

Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet tackles West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet wants to make it back-to-back wins over Midlands rivals in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

Having produced a man of the match display in a 1-0 victory over West Brom at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last Saturday, Frenchman Barbet has now got Coventry City in his sights.

Some 4,000 Rs supporters are set to travel to cheer on Mark Warburton's men and Barbet wants to give them another triumph to celebrate.

"It's a big game and basically we don't want last weekend's result to count for nothing," Barbet told qpr.co.uk.

"We want to take all three points. We go there full of confidence but we fully respect Coventry.

"They're a good team and they're just behind us in the table."

Barbet and his fellow defenders stood their ground to deny fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom in W12, before Charlie Austin came off the bench to net a dramatic last-minute winner.

And Barbet won the plaudits after a determined performance, finishing the match with his head bandaged following a collision with American striker Daryl Dike.

"I've got a few stitches in my head, but that's football," he added.

"I’m a bit surprised he didn’t at least get booked, but the most-important thing was that I could come back on the pitch and we could all keep a clean sheet together.

“That’s what I try to do every single week. There were some important last-ditch tackles and it’s all-or-nothing in those situations. If you don’t win the ball, you are sent off!

“Things went my way on Saturday but it’s not just about myself – I’m very happy for everyone who contributed, not least the fans.”

The celebrations after Austin's winner, against his former club, and following the final whistle were no less than QPR deserved according to Barbet.

He said: “We were good and we deserved to win. It was a big three points for us.

“We lost at West Brom earlier in the season with another late goal. So for us to win in those circumstances this time around, in the last minute and with the crowd behind us was unbelievable.

"The celebrations were so good and I thought we did especially well after scoring, because we had seven minutes of injury time to endure and we didn’t let West Brom create any chances. We won our duels.

“It was a big, big win and I’m so pleased that we were able to deliver it for the fans.”