We deserved win over West Brom says QPR boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton after the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton dismissed opposite number Valerien Ismael's claim of a 'clear' penalty being denied West Brom as the turning point in his side's 1-0 Championship win.

Conor Townsend went down under a challenge from Stefan Johansen, but referee Simon Hooper waved away Albion's appeals for a spot-kick and Rangers made the most of the let-off.

Substitute Charlie Austin headed a last-minute winner against his former club, getting in front of Taylor Gardner-Hickman to meet Chris Willock's cross.

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin celebrates victory over West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship - Credit: PA

And the win lifted QPR up to fourth, with Warburton saying: "If that's a turning point then there are turns in every single game.

"Some of the free-kicks that were given I'd have to question.

"Some decisions have not gone our way this season. That's football and Valerien will know that.

"To a man we defended our goal very well and attacked with real purpose.

"I thought we showed a good team too much respect in the first half. What we had to do was up the tempo, get on the front foot and move the ball quicker with a bit more pace and purpose.

"We did that in the second half and pushed West Brom back and looked a real threat. I thought overall we deserved to win the game.

"Of course it's a big win for us because it puts us two points clear of them with a game in hand. The players have earned that with their efforts.

"When you win a game like that it sends the fans home happy, so I'm delighted."

Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet tackles West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Ismael had other ideas, adding: "I think the game changed with the penalty. It was a clear penalty for us on Townsend.

"It was 100 per cent a penalty. There are no two meanings about the situation. Then two minutes later you have the goal.

"This is the big frustration for us. We should have had a penalty, it was very clear.

"It was a good game from us. We played very well and had a chance with Matt Phillips.

"In the second half QPR pushed more, which was to be expected. We lost the game but I'm satisfied with the performance. But we didn't get the rewards we wanted."