QPR boost promotion hopes with Reading romp

QPR thrashed Reading 4-0 to boost their promotion hopes and pile more pressure on Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

Lyndon Dykes scored twice and there were also goals for Luke Amos and Jimmy Dunne as fourth-placed Rangers made it five wins and a draw from their past six matches.

The victory left the west London side just two points behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand. Reading, however, are struggling near the relegation zone and have now gone nine games without a win.

Their defensive shortcomings were evident again - Paunovic's team have conceded 55 goals in 28 matches - and the travelling fans angrily chanted for the Serbian to go as the threat of relegation to League One looms.

Rangers went ahead in the 13th minute, somewhat against the run of play.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes (right) scores their first goal against Reading - Credit: PA

Amos shrugged off Josh Laurent and delivered a perfect cross from the right for an unchallenged Dykes to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

The goal came shortly after former QPR youngster Laurent appealed in vain for a penalty after going down under a challenge from Dunne.

Reading had started well, with George Puscas shooting wide early on and R's keeper David Marshall producing a fine save to push away Lucas Joao's header from John Swift's right-wing free-kick.

But Rangers took total control of the game after Dykes' opener and Amos hit the post with a 25-yard strike before two goals in as many minutes sent the hosts in at half-time three up.

They doubled their lead when Dykes' header from Albert Adomah's 35th-minute cross ricocheted into the net off the head of luckless Reading defender Tom Holmes.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring their first goal against Reading - Credit: PA

Worse followed for the beleaguered visitors when Amos started and finished a QPR counter-attack, galloping almost the length of the pitch to make it three.

Following a Reading corner, Amos collected the ball deep in his own half, found Chris Willock and sprinted forward.

Willock showed great footwork to evade a challenge and send through the former Tottenham midfielder Amos, who fired past keeper Luke Southwood from the left-hand side of the penalty area.

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos celebrates scoring their third goal against Reading - Credit: PA

Dunne added the fourth six minutes into the second half when he headed in Stefan Johansen's left-wing corner.

Marshall denied Reading a consolation goal by brilliantly keeping out Joao's header and Southwood denied Dykes a hat-trick by tipping over the Scotland striker's volley.

Southwood also saved from substitute George Thomas in the closing stages.

QPR: Marshall, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Adomah, Field, Johansen, Wallace (Sanderson 66), Amos (Thomas 65), Willock (Austin 71), Dykes. Unused subs: Ball, Dozzell, Odubajo, Walsh.