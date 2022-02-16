Warburton: QPR 'didn't do basics well enough'

Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo (right) and Millwall's Dan McNamara battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton felt his side 'didn't do the basics well enough' in a 2-0 defeat at Millwall on Tuesday.

Goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey - his first senior strike for the Lions - led Gary Rowett's side to a second win in four days.

And for fourth-placed QPR, it was another concerning display, following their shock defeat at Barnsley, as they remained six points adrift of second-placed Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Warburton said: "The message before the game was we've got a lot of respect for Gary's teams and Millwall.

"They win duels, they win challenges, they put balls into your box, they've got guys coming in there with good delivery and you've got to do the basics really well.

"I thought we started off OK for the first 15 minutes but then started to lose one or two duels and challenges.

"We gave away soft free-kicks. The ball starts coming into your box and they get a foothold in the game. We just didn't do the basics well enough.

"The fact is we didn't move the ball as well as we could do. We didn't have the quality of the ball coming into the box as we normally do.

"Did we do enough to win the game? I don't think we did tonight."

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton looks on at The Den - Credit: PA

A wonderful move led to Millwall opening the scoring three minutes into the second half as Jed Wallace picked out Scott Malone, who squared the ball first time for Bennett to sidefoot in.

Wallace was the creator of the Lions' second as well as his backheel allowed Burey to run into the area before bending in an excellent finish after 64 minutes.

Rowett said: "That's probably as good a performance, overall, that my team has put on since I've been here, against a very good QPR side who we've found very hard to beat in recent years.

"They're a talented team, they keep the ball well, they make it difficult for you to press them and they've got very good creative forward players."

QPR return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to host lowly Hull City - who have taken one point in four matches since winning Shota Arveladze's first match in charge - on Saturday, before Blackpool are the visitors on Wednesday (February 23).